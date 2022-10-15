WATCH NOW: More than 500 cereal boxes collected for Sharing Center lined up, fall like Dominoes

BRISTOL -- You could have called it a special form of Dominoes for a special purpose.

More than 500 cereal boxes arranged in a Domino spiral were waiting to be knocked down at Bristol School Friday afternoon.

Brynn Patti, a fourth-grader at the school, had the honor of knocking over the first cereal box to set off the domino-like arrangement as the student who brought in the largest number of cereal boxes, 22, to donate.

"(It was) really exciting," Patti said. "I felt really happy."

A roar of cheers erupted in the administrative foyer after all the students watched with excitement as each box knocked over the next. Then, each student started chanting "Brynn! Brynn! Brynn!"

"I told my friends, 'We should all start with her name,'" said Ainsley Palmer, one of Patti's friends. "And then after I said it everyone else said it."

Patti said she was able to collect 22 boxes with the help of her mom.

"So I told my mom and we went to Aldi to get some boxes for me and my sister, but she didn't want any," Patti said. "So I got all 20 boxes and then two extras."

The cereal boxes were collected to go to The Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road, after school staff saw there was a need for them at the western Kenosha County food pantry via a Facebook post.

"We always do a food drive for them, so when we saw on Facebook that they needed more cereal, we contacted them," said Student Council Advisor Jill McDonnell. "The kids are really excited to know that they're helping the community. The Sharing Center just said that they think it's the most cereal they've picked up, so that's awesome to hear."

Stephanie Witkiewicz, pantry manager at The Sharing Center, was happy to see the students get involved in the food drive.

"It feels good knowing that the kids are involved because it gives a good understanding of helping others," Witkiewicz said. "And I think it's important that children start to understand that at an early age so that when they grow up they can contribute to the well being of their communities."

Donations at The Sharing Center have been down so far this year, and there have been very few large food drives coming through to the center.

"Typically we have four or five huge food drives a year. This year, up until recently, we only have had one," Witkiewicz said. "So events like these are super important to make sure that we can get through the winter months and give the community a variety of items to choose from."

Witikiewicz said she was not expecting such a large donation and hopes the event will grow in the future.

"I think over 500 (boxes) is incredible. And cereal isn't cheap, so to be able to have this many (donated) is just a blessing for our community," Witkiewicz said. "It was really fun to see the excitement on the kids' faces and I'm hoping that maybe this could be an annual event. Maybe other schools will want to get involved and we could do it as a competition."