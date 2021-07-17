WATCH NOW: Mother, daughter in town for Country Thunder recognized for lifesaving efforts on Lake Mary

TWIN LAKES — Maria Burlingame, 11, didn’t hesitate to jump in the water to help an unresponsive woman whose kayak had capsized in the middle of Lake Mary on Thursday. Maria held the woman’s head above water until her mother, Jennifer Burlingame, a physician, could help get the woman into their boat and begin resuscitation efforts.

On Saturday, the family of the woman — Tina Krause, 51, of Twin Lakes — the Twin Lakes Police Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue thanked the Burlingames, in town from Bloomfield Hills, Mich., to attend Country Thunder, for their “selfless and courageous acts.”

“We are here today to recognize some true heroes who did a very brave and heroic thing in our community Thursday afternoon,” Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz said at a ceremony Saturday held outside the police department, at which the Burlingames were presented with plaques and police and fire patches.

“If it wasn’t for the actions of Jennifer and Maria, this probably would have been a much different outcome. It would have been a tragedy in our community.”

Gary Krause, Tina’s husband, cried as he hugged each of them, calling them “angels.” Debra Taylor, Tina’s niece who was kayaking with her that day and also responded to her aid, also cried as she offered her gratitude.