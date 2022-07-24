WATCH NOW: Mother of Kenosha woman who died from fentanyl overdose establishes foundation to help grieving parents, loved ones

SOMERS — Theresa Newman wants parents and family members of those struggling with addictions to know they’re not alone.

More than 100 people gathered Sunday afternoon at Petrifying Springs Park for the “Walk 4 Sarah” fundraiser, contributing their $25 entry fee to a fledgling foundation that aims to help parents and families grieving the deaths of loved ones lost to drug addiction. In addition to the walk, raffles and as silent auction was offered.

Newman lost her daughter Sarah Beckius, to addiction. Beckius, 27, of Kenosha died of a fentanyl overdose on Nov. 24 last year. Sunday marked eight months since her daughter’s death.

“Sarah had a normal upbringing. We raised her to know right from wrong. Sarah played sports. She was a Bradford High School graduate. Had loving parents and many friends,” Newman said. “Unfortunately, regardless of family support, and upbringing, anyone can fall victim to … the opioid epidemic.”

Newman said her daughter was indicted for her involvement in a “major crime organization.”

“We had the SWAT team and the FBI at our door to arrest my daughter and take her to federal jail. Days later she was released … and on a home monitor device. A few weeks went by and her sister Emily found her deceased from an overdose from fentanyl,” Newman said. “My daughter was an addict. She was pregnant with my first grandchild, Milliana, who was due April 20 of 2022.

“I lost two that day,” she said. “Sarah paid the ultimate sentence. Death. I know if she were here today, she would definitely do things differently.”

Newman said the Sarah’s Hope and Recovery Foundation was created because there are not enough services in the community for those struggling with drug addictions and there is also a lack of services for grieving parents and family members.

“It took months before I could even see a therapist. There is so much red tape,” she said.

As the opioid epidemic continues to sweep the nation, Newman said she founded the foundation for “grieving family members in our community who have lost loved ones due to drug addiction.”

“As we grow as a foundation we plan to expand our services to help addicts, as well,” she said.

Antoinette Rodriguez, Newman’s friend and owner of the non-profit Rettungs-Haus Shepherds, Inc., also spoke prior to the walk. Rodriguez owns a Kenosha-based German shepherd dog rescue, rehabilitation and placement operation with dogs that have helped with people trying to overcome drug addictions.

Rodriguez said Newman’s ordeal touched her because her own family has been through addiction. Rodriguez said she has seen many families “go through and struggle through” it, which is why she is partnering with Newman to help.

Rodriguez said she has seen where the dogs have helped people, giving them reason and purpose, helping them to cope with their addiction.

“I think this is a personal struggle for so many … a dirty topic that we don’t want talk about,” she said. “And we see it across so many families. It doesn’t matter if it’s Suburbia. It doesn’t matter; it hits all zip codes. And so, what we want to do is have this conversation. It’s a conversation that needs to be had.”

The opioid epidemic is taking over “our nation, it’s hitting our children, it’s hitting adults,” Rodriguez said.

“We are parents and neighbors. When we see somebody struggling we have to reach out and say, ‘They’re struggling’ and not turn a blind eye,” she said.

To donate to the Sarah’s Hope and Recovery Foundation, go to https://sarahshopeandrecoveryfoundation.com/.