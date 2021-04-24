WATCH NOW: Mother of Somers House shooting victim speaks against violence at Guns Down Rally

The pain of Christine Stevenson was palpable on Saturday.

Her son, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, was one of three men killed in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern.

Shaking and in tears, Stevenson said it was only with “strength from God” that she was able to attend the Guns Down Rally at Columbus Park in the hopes her presence would help put an end to gun violence.

“Mothers are crying every day over their babies,” Stevenson said. “It’s just got to stop.”

The rally, organized by Porche Bennett-Bey, was not only a call to action to cease gun violence but also an effort to show the next generation the community cares about their futures. It included children’s activities, free food, music and free haircuts.

“We’ve got to get into the communities and start getting the kids, the teenagers, involved in something positive,” Bennett-Bey said as children drew pictures with sidewalk chalk nearby. “A lot of these (incidents involving guns) are being committed by 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds, taking lives and then losing their lives over their actions.”

Bennett-Bey said children learn what they live.