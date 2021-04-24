WATCH NOW: Mother of Somers House shooting victim speaks against violence at Guns Down Rally

The pain of Christine Stevenson was palpable on Saturday.
Her son, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, was one of three men killed in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern.
Shaking and in tears, Stevenson said it was only with “strength from God” that she was able to attend the Guns Down Rally at Columbus Park in the hopes her presence would help put an end to gun violence.
“Mothers are crying every day over their babies,” Stevenson said. “It’s just got to stop.”
The rally, organized by Porche Bennett-Bey, was not only a call to action to cease gun violence but also an effort to show the next generation the community cares about their futures. It included children’s activities, free food, music and free haircuts.
“We’ve got to get into the communities and start getting the kids, the teenagers, involved in something positive,” Bennett-Bey said as children drew pictures with sidewalk chalk nearby. “A lot of these (incidents involving guns) are being committed by 13-, 14-, 15-year-olds, taking lives and then losing their lives over their actions.”
Bennett-Bey said children learn what they live.
“I feel like if we show them – because you can tell a child all you want to – that they are worth loving, they can be successful and we can overcome this.”
Knows the pain herself
Bennett-Bey, named the Time Magazine Guardian of the Year for her work advocating for social justice, is a relative of Cedric Gaston, 24, also killed in the shooting. Stevenson, Gaston, and Kevin Donaldson, all from Kenosha, were killed and three others were wounded in the early morning hours a week ago
Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Racine, the accused shooter, was charged Wednesday afternoon with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
“I’m hoping today, and in the days moving forward, people will start to see how much this is affecting everybody,” Atkeem’s sister Courney Stevenson said, adding people who have been affected by gun violence have reached out to her from as far away as New Mexico. “It’s a nationwide problem.”
Bennet-Bey said it is important for parents and community members to take time at events like to listen to the children.
“I want to hear how they feel,” Bennett-Bey said “I want to know, what do they want? And I want to make it happen.”
For Dashia White, 18, the answer was “get the guns off the streets, for real.”
Some at the event called for stricter gun laws and/or enforcement. White suggested firearm education to some degree is something that should take place in every school.
“People really wouldn’t believe how simple it is to buy guns off the street,” Courtney Stevenson said. “There has to be some type of gun control.”
Bennett-Bey added many of the guns being used for violence aren’t registered to the people using them.
“It is about getting the illegal firearms off the streets,” Bennett-Bey said.
Support the families
The event also served as a way for the community to show their support for the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy last week.
Gaston leaves behind a baby daughter and young son and Stevenson was the father of a young daughter. Bennett-Bay presented all three children with a necklace that reads, “I use to be his angel, but now he’s mine,” with a heart pendant and birthstone attached.
Money to help families with funeral expenses was also collected at the event through the sale of face masks and buttons with the number of gun deaths nationwide including “+3” for those who died in Somers — with the national number already outdated by the time the masks arrived.
Bennett-Bey thanked all those who support the event by providing food, financial support or services, and those who volunteered to help. She said she hopes to hold more positive events to children throughout the year.
“I want to do a field day for the children and a movie night,” she said. “If we keep the kids occupied with programs, it keeps them out of the streets. But, we can’t do it on our own., We need parents involved, we need city officials involved.”
An online fundraiser to support the families of Gaston and Stevenson will be open throughout the weekend at https://gofund.me/8adb6d62.
Money is also being raised for the family of Donaldson, a rap artist who went by GBG KEVO, via an online campaign at https://gofund.me/cb9d2be7.