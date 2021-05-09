WATCH NOW: Mother's Day 2021: Should you stay (in) or should you go (out)?

Share a beer (and a pretzel) with Mom at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, : which is open noon to 8 p.m. today. The biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. For more details, go to www.petsbiergarten.com or check the Biergarten’s Facebook page. The grand opening for this season is Memorial Day weekend at the end of the month.

Show Mom a wild time: If you’re looking for fun a little bit farther from home, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day. (But that hefty $12 parking fee is still in effect.) www.milwaukeezoo.org .

Enjoy the calming effects of nature (inside!): Also in Milwaukee, you can stroll through the Mitchell Park Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd., and warm up in the tropical and desert climate domes. There’s also a Spring Floral Show through May 31. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students (ages 6-17 ) and free for children 5 and younger. Note: Advance reservations are required. www.milwaukeedomes.org .

However you choose to celebrate Mother’s Day today, remember that no matter how old you are and how far you roam, according to Mom, there’s no place like home!

