WATCH NOW: Mother's Day 2021: Should you stay (in) or should you go (out)?

Mother’s Day is back, baby!
And by that we mean you can sit down (in a restaurant!) for a special brunch today, enjoy free admission to the Milwaukee County Zoo or head out for shopping and strolling.
Our world in May of 2021 is a far cry from May 2020, when most attractions were shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now that we’ve got vaccines — and if you haven’t gotten your shot(s) yet, stop procrastinating! — life is getting back to at least a near-normal status.
That’s great ... right?
Depends on who you ask.
For a lot of mothers, 2021’s version of Mother’s Day may have been the perfect fit. Think about it: If you’re a mom with children who were stuck at home with you, they had no excuse for not spending the entire day celebrating everything that’s wonderful about their mother.
Then there’s the whole “call your mother” mantra. Chances are, if you’re an adult who was not sheltering in place with Mom last spring, you had been calling her and Facetiming her and reminding her to wash her hands and stop touching her face so much.
For all the deadly havoc they wreak, pandemics do also tend to bring on new levels of family togetherness.
The best way to celebrate Mother’s Day is whatever makes you happy.
Here are different options.
If you’re staying home ...
Give Mom a break: If it’s “mom, mom, mom” all day long on a non-holiday, that might be too much Mom Time for some mothers. If that’s the case in your home, go off to a quiet corner with a good book and a glass of wine and tell your family to bug off for a few hours. Yes, that means not bothering Mom at all, not even when your younger brother is touching your stuff.
Brunch it up anyway: Still don’t feel comfortable going out in crowds? Stay home and make a nice brunch for Mom. You can keep it simple but be sure to include some fresh fruit and an indulgent dessert — and actually sit down and eat it at a table set for dining and not for school projects. There are plenty of options for music, from Mom’s favorite Michael Buble CD to a dance mix for the whole family.
Create some coupons: Mother’s Day is a great time to bring back that classic: The homemade coupon book. As kids, we gave our mom coupons for everything from “one hour of dusting the living room” to “one bike ride through the neighborhood together.” If you have animals, give Mom a coupon for a free week of pet walking/feeding services from you and your siblings.
Get digging: This a great time to get your lawn and gardens in shape. Tell Mom you’ll be happy to pull weeds, cut the grass and trim the bushes — without whining.
See the world: After a year of very limited options for traveling, you can “visit” exotic places online and plan future excursions. Google Arts & Culture offers free virtual tours of more than 2,000 museums, art exhibits and national parks at artsandculture.google.com.
Help Mom go viral: Mother’s Day is a great time to show your mom how to use Zoom and other online programs. For even more fun, film a Tik Tok video with your mother today.
Declare a no-mocking zone for a few hours: Watch a Hallmark Channel movie with your mother — and don’t make any rude comments about it ... unless that’s how your family likes to enjoy those by-the-numbers films. In that case, make some popcorn and enjoy the picture-perfect settings and chaste love stories. Today’s schedule includes the new movie “Baby, It’s Cold Inside” (2 p.m.). In this story, a travel agent up for a promotion is directed to skip her tropical vacation to instead visit the world-famous Ice Hotel. Our favorite part? One of the stars is named Steve Lund! Longtime Kenosha News readers no doubt remember our own Steve Lund, who was the Kenosha News city editor, columnist and editorial page editor. Who knew he had a side gig as a Hallmark movie actor?
If you’re going out ...
Help Mom get in her 10,000 steps today: While today’s forecast isn’t great — a high of 51 degrees and a good chance of rain — you can enjoy the great outdoors (perfect for social distancing) in our local parks. Golf courses are open for business, too. If you head to Downtown for a walk, bundle up and enjoy the Sculpture Walk along the harbor.
Take a streetcar ride and enjoy Kenosha’s beautiful lakefront: The Downtown electric streetcars take riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and past the museums. Streetcars run 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Sundays. Note: Capacity is capped at 15 riders at a time. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St. The cost is $1 for ages 13 and older, 50 cents for children (ages 5-12) and free for kids 4 and younger. An all-day pass is $3.50 per rider.
Double your nostalgic transportation fun by hopping on the Lakefront Trolley: The rubber-tired trolley — which takes riders along the lakefront from Carthage College to Kemper Center, with stops at the Pennoyer Park band shell, Lemon Street Gallery, the History Center, Kenosha Public Museum, Civil War Museum, the transit center and Lakeside Towers — runs 1:45 to 6:15 p.m. Sundays (it also operates Fridays and Saturdays) through September. The best part? You can hop off and on at any point along the route. (There are markers along the route, and you can also flag down the driver for pick up along the way.) The trolley departs the transit center, 724 54th St., at five minutes past the hour on its southbound route and at 30 minutes past the hour on its northbound route. For a map of the trolley route, go to www.kenosha.org/images/public-transit/LakefrontTrolley2018map.jpg. The fare is $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.
Share a beer (and a pretzel) with Mom at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten,: which is open noon to 8 p.m. today. The biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. For more details, go to www.petsbiergarten.com or check the Biergarten’s Facebook page. The grand opening for this season is Memorial Day weekend at the end of the month.
Show Mom a wild time: If you’re looking for fun a little bit farther from home, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers free admission for all moms on Mother’s Day. (But that hefty $12 parking fee is still in effect.) www.milwaukeezoo.org.
Enjoy the calming effects of nature (inside!): Also in Milwaukee, you can stroll through the Mitchell Park Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd., and warm up in the tropical and desert climate domes. There’s also a Spring Floral Show through May 31. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students (ages 6-17 ) and free for children 5 and younger. Note: Advance reservations are required. www.milwaukeedomes.org.
However you choose to celebrate Mother’s Day today, remember that no matter how old you are and how far you roam, according to Mom, there’s no place like home!
