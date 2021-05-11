WATCH NOW: Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in the 6300 block of 52nd Street

A motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of 52nd Street has died, Kenosha police said late Tuesday.

The collision occurred at 6:13 p.m. just outside an area with residential townhome-apartments on the busy stretch just west of Green Bay Road. Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department confirmed the crash was fatal.

A Flight for Life medical helicopter was called the scene, with a landing zone initially set up at Fire Station No. 7, 9700 52nd St. and later at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital but ultimately did not land at either location. Kenosha Police Sgt. Adam Jurgens said the man had continued to be treated on the scene and was transported to a local hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the car did not appear to be injured. Further details on the accident were not immediately available.

“It’s an ongoing investigation related to a potential traffic violation,” he said.

Bruce Pryse of Kenosha was at a nearby pizzeria celebrating his birthday and witnessed paramedics working on the motorcyclist. Pryse said paramedics worked on the man just several feet from where his motorcycle lay on the road outside the residential neighborhood.