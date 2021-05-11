WATCH NOW: Motorcyclist who died in crash was mechanic, father of eight children

A motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in the 6300 block of 52nd Street was father of eight and a mechanic who enjoyed spending time with children and fixing broken toys.
A friend who set up a fundraiser identified the man as Ben Anderson, 38, on Wednesday. He died in the collision that occurred at 6:13 p.m. just outside an area with residential townhome-apartments on the busy stretch just west of Green Bay Road.
Fundraiser organized for family
While police have not named the man who died, a family friend who set up a GoFundMe page Wednesday identified him as 38-year-old Ben Anderson, a mechanic and the father of eight children.
According to the page, Anderson had been riding home from the YMCA on his motorcycle when a car pulled out in front of him.
"When he wasn’t working he could be spotted on the bleachers at track meets - playing with his kids at home - or fixing his cars, toys, or bikes that seemed to be always broken! He showed so much love to his wife and family and he will be dearly missed," according to the fundraising page.
His children range in age from from 2 to 20 years of age.
Investigation ongoing
On Tuesday, a Flight for Life medical helicopter was called the scene, with a landing zone initially set up at Fire Station No. 7, 9700 52nd St. and later at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital but ultimately did not land at either location. Kenosha Police Sgt. Adam Jurgens said the man had continued to be treated on the scene and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the car did not appear to be injured. Further details on the accident were not immediately available.
“It’s an ongoing investigation related to a potential traffic violation,” he said.
Bruce Pryse of Kenosha was at a nearby restaurant celebrating his birthday and witnessed paramedics working on the motorcyclist. Pryse said paramedics worked on the man just several feet from where his motorcycle lay on the road outside the residential neighborhood.
“They didn’t put him on a stretcher. They grabbed the IV and one (paramedic) was working hard — just constant chest compressions. He didn’t stop,” Pryse said. “I didn’t see the accident unfold but I saw him being worked on heavily. It’s sad. I hope he’s OK.”
The GoFundMe for Anderson is at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-ben-anderson?utm_campaign=m_pd%20share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2khJ0SKw6tHPgphbKxtbb8Qsmi17IGHqH9fLarNlppltygSFNhx6uodFM