WATCH NOW: Motorcyclist who died in crash was mechanic, father of eight children

A motorcyclist who died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in the 6300 block of 52nd Street was father of eight and a mechanic who enjoyed spending time with children and fixing broken toys.

A friend who set up a fundraiser identified the man as Ben Anderson, 38, on Wednesday. He died in the collision that occurred at 6:13 p.m. just outside an area with residential townhome-apartments on the busy stretch just west of Green Bay Road.

Fundraiser organized for family

While police have not named the man who died, a family friend who set up a GoFundMe page Wednesday identified him as 38-year-old Ben Anderson, a mechanic and the father of eight children.

According to the page, Anderson had been riding home from the YMCA on his motorcycle when a car pulled out in front of him.

"When he wasn’t working he could be spotted on the bleachers at track meets - playing with his kids at home - or fixing his cars, toys, or bikes that seemed to be always broken! He showed so much love to his wife and family and he will be dearly missed," according to the fundraising page.

His children range in age from from 2 to 20 years of age.

Investigation ongoing