WATCH NOW: Multi-agency training drill tests emergency response to `active shooter' scenario at Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds

BRISTOL — The Bristol Renaissance Faire became the site of an “active shooter” drill Sunday as hundreds of law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency management personnel descended on the grounds to train. In the wake of several mass shootings nationwide, the exercise was conducted by Kenosha County Emergency Management, which tested the area’s multi-agency response to a simulated mass casualty incident at the grounds at 12550 120th Ave.

It was held to practice and evaluate plans and procedures they currently have in place and to strengthen their position should an actual event occur, according to authorities.

The simulation included performers with the Renaissance Faire who were on site preparing for the upcoming season. The performers also played the role of “injured” individuals in the active shooter drill. About 260 people altogether participated in the drill.

Local media in attendance was invited to observe and record exercises just outside the Renaissance Faire grounds but were not allowed to shoot photos of the activities taking place within.

“These plans have been in place since 2016 and we want to test not only the first responders’ capabilities, but also the hospitals, as well as the Renaissance Faire staff members to respond to an active shooter,” said Capt. Horace Staples of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. “We kind of have some experience in activating emergency responses in Kenosha, so as of right now, the drill is going real well.”

Staples, who had previously served as the county’s emergency management director, was promoted to captain of the sheriff’s department detention division in May.

Staples said the agencies began with a”table top” exercise two months ago in which they discussed and talked through a crisis event, which transitioned to a functional drill at the Kenosha County Center. At the time, multiple agencies performed a walk through that mimicked the pace of both an active shooter and an on-site chemical release.

“Which leads us up to today … everyone is doing it in … real time,” he said. “You have the fire trucks, the ambulances, the squad cars, tactical response teams, the SWAT teams, as well as our EOC (Emergency Operations Center) activated to basically go through this event.”

During the simulated activity, one person was “down,” Staples said. According to multiple personnel coordinating the response, the shooter had been killed and about six to seven people were “injured.” No one was actually injured in the live simulation. Staples said that in the drill they expected to have about a dozen people affected.

“It’s a very fluid situation so teams are clearing the areas, checking for injuries and setting up what we call casualty collection points to make sure that if there are any people that need help, we can get those folks immediate help via medical assistance.”

A rescue task force, consisting of paramedics and contact teams which have trained with law enforcement, was also on hand “willing and ready to go into a real life event like this.” In addition to first responders, Staples said elected officials were also present and played a role in the planning process.

“So, we’re just testing those capabilities today,” he said. “It’s an all hands on deck.”

