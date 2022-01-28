 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Multi-vehicle crash halts southbound traffic on Green Bay Road

Multiple vehicles were involved in a traffic incident just north of 52nd Street on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) late Friday afternoon, temporarily halting southbound traffic during the busy rush hour.

At least five vehicles were involved in the incident that the Kenosha Fire Department and Kenosha Police Department responded to at about 4:15 p.m. The southbound lanes from 45th Street to 52nd Street on Green Bay Road remained closed as of 4:45 p.m.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

No additional details were immediately available Thursday afternoon. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

