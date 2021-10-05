WATCH NOW: Multiple agencies respond to heavy smoke from kitchen fire in Pleasant Prairie home; no injuries

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Firefighters from the village and surrounding communities responded to heavy smoke coming from a home in the 8100 block of 109th Avenue on Monday night.

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department received the call at 8:39 p.m. for a report of smoke and flames inside 8121 109th Ave., and firefighters arrived minutes later, according to Assistant Chief David Wilkinson.

“At that time, they found smoke coming out of the building, no visible flames,” he said.

Wilkinson said one occupant had been inside the home, which is on a densely wooded lot. The person had exited safely and without injury, he said. When firefighters entered the building, however, they found the fire burning inside the kitchen.

“They rapidly extinguished it, but we did have heavy smoke conditions throughout the building,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said the fire was under control within the first 10 minutes of the firefighters' arrival at the scene. Firefighters remained on scene for more than an hour to make sure that it did not spread to other areas of the home.

“We never had exterior visible flames. Everything from the time of our arrival on was interior,” Wilkinson said.