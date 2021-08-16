WATCH NOW: Multiple commercial projects underway in Market Square development in Somers

SOMERS — There is a flurry of activity underway at three different commercial sites in an around the intersection of Highways 31 and S.
Each of the projects is part of the Somers Market Square development, which is anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club, located at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).
Grading work began last week at the future site of a Dunkin' Donuts and at the future home of Popeyes chicken. Meanwhile, framing work has been ongoing for the past month at a multi-tenant building that will house a new Taco Bell. The building is being built by Albor Restaurant Group, LLC.
The commercial building has space for four businesses, including the Taco Bell, and is just southwest of the multi-tenant building anchored by Starbucks and Jersey Mike's subs. Plans call for a 300-square-foot-outdoor patio dining area as well.
Albor group has been a Taco Bell franchisee for 35 years and currently owns and operates 19 stores in Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates businesses in Denver, Chicago and other regions.
Somers Village/Town Administrator Jason Peters said he didn't have a specific timeline for completion of all the ongoing projects, but expects progress to continue to move along.
"It's moving along nicely out there. It's nice to see all the activity," Peters said Monday. "There's only a few lots left, and we're hoping to get those filled."
A bellwether for the area
The flurry of activity is a strong sign, not only for Somers, but the area as a whole, Peters said.
"It's nice to have that area filling up," he said. "It's showing that people want to come to Somers. With the apartments that were built there a couple years ago, that helped spur things with everything that's going on there.
"There's a lot going on in Somers right now. It's been a very, very busy summer," he said.
Peters said he had been concerned as the pandemic began that growth may slow down, but just the opposite has happened.
"We honestly took a lot of calls and a lot of virtual meetings during the pandemic from developers," he said. "It really didn't seem to slow down the interest in Somers.
"Now that we have some more residential going in, that's helped. With all the warehousing buildings that are going up, people are seeing there are jobs coming to the Kenosha area and in Somers. The people that are working there need services and places to go."
