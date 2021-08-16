WATCH NOW: Multiple commercial projects underway in Market Square development in Somers

A bellwether for the area

The flurry of activity is a strong sign, not only for Somers, but the area as a whole, Peters said.

"It's nice to have that area filling up," he said. "It's showing that people want to come to Somers. With the apartments that were built there a couple years ago, that helped spur things with everything that's going on there.

"There's a lot going on in Somers right now. It's been a very, very busy summer," he said.

Peters said he had been concerned as the pandemic began that growth may slow down, but just the opposite has happened.

"We honestly took a lot of calls and a lot of virtual meetings during the pandemic from developers," he said. "It really didn't seem to slow down the interest in Somers.

"Now that we have some more residential going in, that's helped. With all the warehousing buildings that are going up, people are seeing there are jobs coming to the Kenosha area and in Somers. The people that are working there need services and places to go."

