 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Multiple fire agencies respond to heavy smoke from kitchen fire in Pleasant Prairie home; no injuries
View Comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Multiple fire agencies respond to heavy smoke from kitchen fire in Pleasant Prairie home; no injuries

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire at 8121 109th Ave.

Firefighters from the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and surrounding agencies respond to heavy smoke at 8121 109th Ave. after receiving the 8:39 p.m. Monday night call of smoke and flames coming from inside the home, according to Assistant Chief David Wilkinson. The lone occupant exited the building and was unharmed.

 Terry Flores

Firefighters from the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department and surrounding agencies respond to heavy smoke at 8121 109th Ave. after receiving the 8:39 p.m. (Monday, Oct. 5, 2021) call of smoke and flames coming from inside the home, according to Assistant Chief David Wilkinson. The lone occupant exited the building and was unharmed.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Firefighters from the village and surrounding communities responded to heavy smoke coming from a home in the 8100 block of 109th Avenue Monday night.

Pleasant Prairie Fire Department received the call at 8:39 p.m. for a report of smoke and flames inside 8121 109th Ave. and firefighters arrived minutes later, according to Assistant Chief David Wilkinson.

"At that time, they found smoke coming out of the building, no visible flames," he said. Wilkinson said one occupant had been inside the home, which is on a densely wooded lot. The person had exited safely and without injury, he said.

When firefighters entered the building, however, they found the fire burning inside the kitchen.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"They rapidly extinguished it, but we did have heavy smoke conditions throughout the building," he said.

Wilkinson said the fire was under control within the first 10 minutes of firefighters arrival at the scene. Firefighters remained on scene for more than an hour to make sure that it did not spread to other areas of the home.

"We never had exterior visible flames. Everything from the time of our arrival on was interior," he said.

He said the cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation. Damage estimates were not immediately available.

"We believe it to have started inside the kitchen area, but further investigation will be needed to confirm," he said.

Pleasant Prairie firefighters received assistance from Bristol Fire Department, as well as, northern Illinois agencies, including Zion, Newport, Beach Park and Winthrop Harbor.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert