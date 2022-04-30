WATCH NOW: Narcan training, fentanyl test strips and resources spur county turnout on National Prescription Take Back Day

Kenosha County residents had the opportunity to do a little spring cleaning of their medicine cabinets on Saturday.

They removed unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications and dropped them off at specific locations as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Held at five locations in Kenosha County, the event was offered by the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services with input from Kenosha Public Health and Kenosha Human Development Services.

Representatives from local law enforcement were on hand at each site to take possession of the medications for disposal.

The event is held twice yearly, in October and April with Saturday marking the 22nd national Drug Take Back Day, according to Kari Foss, behavioral health manager for Kenosha County.

State a U.S. leader

Wisconsin often leads the pack nationwide in terms of medications dropped off, she said. “Last October Wisconsin brought in the highest weight across the country. A year ago in April we brought in 59,116 pounds, second only to Texas.”

In addition to the opportunity to get rid of unwanted medications, residents were offered training in administering Naloxone (Narcan), an opioid overdose reversal drug by Public Health representatives.

Also on hand were fentanyl test strips and instructions on how to use them on substances suspected of containing it.

“When fentanyl strips were decriminalized (last month), Kenosha County Public Health ordered them to distribute to the public,” Foss said.

This is the first time that Narcan and the fentanyl test strips have been offered at a Drug Take Back Day, Foss said. “It was a good opportunity to put this all together.”

The locations also offered a range of local crisis intervention and behavioral health resources.

Steady turnout

By 11 a.m. several drop-off sites reported steady traffic with some coming specifically for Narcan training and information about the test strips.

Kenosha Public Health representatives also offered locking medication cases to those who stopped by.

Some residents brought in small bags of medications, others entire boxes loaded with bottles and even medicines used for their pets.

“This is an accumulation of medications over a few years,” said Kenosha resident Ron Abrahamson, as he dropped off a large bag of medications at the KHDS site, 3536 52nd St.

Stefanie Richmond of Kenosha didn’t drop off anything at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside site but came to pick up Narcan and information on its use.

“I came here with my dad to educate ourselves about how to help others in the community,” she said.

As she brought in two boxes of items Jennie Tunkieicz of Somers was supportive of the Prescription Drug Take Back program.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to keep these medications out of the wrong hands and a safe way to dispose of them and keep them out of landfills,” she said.

“We are the middle of a substance abuse crisis and (addressing it) starts at home,” Foss said. “Helping get medications out of the home with this program is the first step towards prevention.”

