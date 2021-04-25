WATCH NOW: National champions! Carthage College men's volleyball team claims school's first team national title

Whatever the nickname of its teams, the Carthage College athletic program has forged a long tradition of success.
Now, in its first year as the Firebirds, Carthage can say it's home to a team national champion.
In a thrilling five-setter in Salem, Va., on Saturday, the Carthage men's volleyball team knocked off Benedictine (Ill.) in the NCAA Division III national title match to bring home the school's first national championship in a team sport.
Remarkable, considering Carthage began competing in athletics in 1895, 126 years ago.
The Firebirds, who entered the national tournament ranked No. 1 in the country, finished the season with a perfect 23-0 record and added the biggest title of all to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin regular-season and tournament titles it had already won.
After last season ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carthage navigated through the challenges of this season under second-year head coach JW Kieckhefer.
"I'm just thrilled for our student-athletes, for our men's volleyball players, for JW and his coaching staff," first-year Carthage Athletic Director Nate Stewart said in a phone interview Saturday night. "They've had a wonderful season, and they battled and competed. They stepped up when the game got tough, so I'm just excited for them."
It's also welcome news for a campus that's been shaken by the tragedy of the shooting at the Somers House tavern in the early morning hours last Sunday that left three dead and three injured. Somers House is a popular hangout for Carthage students, and there were many present when the shootings occurred.
"It's obviously been a tough week on campus this week with the events that happened in Somers," Stewart said. "To be able to bring some positive energy back to campus is huge at this point."
Remembering Bonn
The championship is also a fitting tribute to the late Dr. Bob Bonn and his family.
Bonn had a legendary run as Carthage's athletic director from 1992 until 2018, when he retired. He died suddenly last June 26 at age 68.
Bonn was instrumental in starting up the men's volleyball program, which debuted in 2005. And though Carthage accomplished one notable athletic achievement after another under Bonn's guidance, the school couldn't quite snag that elusive team national championship.
Now it has one.
"He deserves a ton of credit for being a visionary that started the program when he did, positioning us for success," Stewart said. "I've heard from a lot of my fellow administrators around the CCIW that said that was his one regret he had as an athletic director, we were never able to win a team championship.
"So this one is certainly a tribute to him and his family. And he deserves the credit, not me."
Testament to Marx
Another person who deserves major credit for the national championship is LJ Marx, who was the only head coach in program history before stepping down in June 2019 for Kieckhefer to take charge. Marx built the program from scratch into a national championship contender, guiding his team to five NCAA Division III Tournament appearances.
In a Zoom interview with the News on Saturday night, Kieckhefer said the team spoke with Marx via FaceTime after winning the title and that Marx also had a phone conversation with assistant coach Matt Reinsel, who was a standout player under Marx and now has a national title coaching under Kieckhefer.
Kieckhefer said Marx had a watch party for Saturday's title match.
"One of the things he said to me was, 'Make sure you FaceTime me in the locker room if you win,'" Kieckhefer said. "We don't have a locker room because of COVID, so there wasn't a locker room, but we got him on FaceTime while we were in the gym still.
"He couldn't hear us because of the ruckus going on at his watch party."
Finally, Kieckhefer wanted to thank Carthage President John Swallow for the Firebirds even being able to play this season. Their 2020 season was ended after 15 matches due to the pandemic, and this one was played under the specter of being halted at any time.
Thankfully, Carthage got to see it all the way through a national championship.
"To allow us to play a sport that we all love, and to allow us to get back to some semblance of normalcy — (Swallow's) leadership, his ability to find a way to make it happen and to allow us to play and to give us the opportunity to play, is so special," Kieckhefer said.
"I can't thank him enough for it."