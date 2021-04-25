WATCH NOW: National champions! Carthage College men's volleyball team claims school's first team national title

"So this one is certainly a tribute to him and his family. And he deserves the credit, not me."

Testament to Marx

Another person who deserves major credit for the national championship is LJ Marx, who was the only head coach in program history before stepping down in June 2019 for Kieckhefer to take charge. Marx built the program from scratch into a national championship contender, guiding his team to five NCAA Division III Tournament appearances.

In a Zoom interview with the News on Saturday night, Kieckhefer said the team spoke with Marx via FaceTime after winning the title and that Marx also had a phone conversation with assistant coach Matt Reinsel, who was a standout player under Marx and now has a national title coaching under Kieckhefer.

Kieckhefer said Marx had a watch party for Saturday's title match.

"One of the things he said to me was, 'Make sure you FaceTime me in the locker room if you win,'" Kieckhefer said. "We don't have a locker room because of COVID, so there wasn't a locker room, but we got him on FaceTime while we were in the gym still.

"He couldn't hear us because of the ruckus going on at his watch party."