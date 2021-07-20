WATCH NOW: National civilian community corps in town to lend a helping hand

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps offers hands-on, full-time experience to its members, who work with a variety of communities and their needs.

The teams, usually composed of eight to 12 members, typically commit to at least 10 months working on full-time projects. Lodging and travel expenses are covered, allowing young adults ages 18-24 to serve communities across the country and learn leadership skills. The teams are typically assigned three to six projects throughout the year. The projects range from environmental stewardship to urban and rural development.

Prior to coming to Kenosha, Cedar 3 had been in Michigan working most of the spring on two projects, Faulkner said. In Holly, Mich., the team assisted Camp Fire USA in the re-opening efforts for Camp Wathana during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were helping them … make things safer and help them pass inspections in order to reopen, since they’ve been closed since COVID-19,” Faulkner said.

The second project landed them in Grand Rapids, Mich., where they teamed up with federal workers and health professionals assisting residents with access to vaccinations against the coronavirus. The team worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Cherry Health, the largest federally qualified health center in Michigan.