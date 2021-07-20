WATCH NOW: National civilian community corps in town to lend a helping hand

Decked in polo-style shirts, cargo pants and black boots, a group of young adults — eight, to be exact — have been literally painting the town.
Over the last two weeks, the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps Cedar 3 team has been busy adding fresh coats of black paint over the finish of formerly bluish-turquoise-themed objects from Eichelman Park to Wolfenbuttel Park and City Hall.
“It looks fabulous. Just fabulous,” said Katherine Marks, the City of Kenosha’s community outreach coordinator, following the corps’ formal introduction to the City Council on Monday night.
Soon, they’ll be painting the anchor and torpedo outside City Hall, among others items, Marks said.
The team arrived July 7 and started helping the city with its beautification efforts the very next day. The group will be in town through July 29, said team leader Ashley Faulkner of Mebane, N.C., assisting with a number of other beautification projects soon.
“We want the area to be more welcoming for people,” said Faulkner, whose team has also been painting many of the railings around the lakefront and working in the Parks Department’s greenhouse preparing for the end of the season.
Faulkner said the group also expects to assist with maintaining city playgrounds, along with areas around City Hall.
Team members
In addition to Faulkner, the team consists of Dylan Gurl of Pelham, N.Y., Cindy Lian of New York City, Parker Ramsey, of Olympia, Wash., Stephen Porter of Los Angeles, Evan Barth of Kettering, Ohio, Juliet Vibert of Unionville, Conn., and Molly Bragan of Nashville.
Recently, the group toured Uptown and learned about what’s occurred in the district that bore the brunt of the destruction from rioting and civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last August.
“We were able to see a lot of the buildings that were still kind of boarded up,” Faulkner said. “But we were also able to see what Kenosha is trying to do to move forward. So, we know they are trying to redo the roads and add more housing and add more stores.”
Gorman & Co., the developers of the proposed $25 million Uptown Lofts development, has also proposed a larger grocery store and restaurant for the former La Estrella Supermarket and The Uptown Restaurant, two businesses destroyed by fires in of the August riots nearly a year ago. The grocery store would more than double in size, from 4,500 to 10,118 square feet. The restaurant, proposed at 2,577 square feet, would grow by nearly 900 square feet.
“I think this is wonderful,” Faulkner said. “They want people to stay. They want people to know this is a good area.”
About AmeriCorps
AmeriCorps offers hands-on, full-time experience to its members, who work with a variety of communities and their needs.
The teams, usually composed of eight to 12 members, typically commit to at least 10 months working on full-time projects. Lodging and travel expenses are covered, allowing young adults ages 18-24 to serve communities across the country and learn leadership skills. The teams are typically assigned three to six projects throughout the year. The projects range from environmental stewardship to urban and rural development.
Prior to coming to Kenosha, Cedar 3 had been in Michigan working most of the spring on two projects, Faulkner said. In Holly, Mich., the team assisted Camp Fire USA in the re-opening efforts for Camp Wathana during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were helping them … make things safer and help them pass inspections in order to reopen, since they’ve been closed since COVID-19,” Faulkner said.
The second project landed them in Grand Rapids, Mich., where they teamed up with federal workers and health professionals assisting residents with access to vaccinations against the coronavirus. The team worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Cherry Health, the largest federally qualified health center in Michigan.
“So, we were making cold calls to their patients, setting up appointments. We were helping physicians get the vaccines, running it to them if they ran out,” Faulkner said. “We were documenting paperwork physicians had to fill out when they administered the vaccine and helping them with their mobile events, connecting with the community to get them the right, factual information about the vaccine so that people felt more comfortable and at ease when making that decision for themselves.”
AmeriCorps is a volunteer civil society program supported by the U.S. Federal Government, foundations, corporations and other donors. In the case of the visiting AmeriCorps team, a portion of its participation was also personally funded by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, according to City Council President David Bogdala, who introduced the group to the council on behalf of the mayor, who was not in attendance during Monday’s meeting.
Cedar 3 is currently staying in dorms at Carthage College.
Bogdala, whose grandfather worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps, said he used to hear his grandfather’s stories and felt the AmeriCorps presence brought him “full circle” watching young people contribute to efforts to improve the community.
“You know, I’ve heard people complaining, ‘Where’s the help? What are we doing? How are we attracting young people?’” Bogdala said. “Sometimes, we hear people say, ‘Where are the young people?’
“Well, here they are.”
For more information on AmeriCorps programss, visit americorps.gov/serve/fit-finder/americorps-nccc or the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/AmeriCorpsNCCC.