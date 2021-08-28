WATCH NOW: Nearly 10 years in the making, Pleasant Prairie History Museum officially open

"Having a local who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League is such an awesome opportunity to tell that story and to tell the story of women in professional baseball," Bennett said. "It's kind of a tribute to her in a lot of ways."

Bennett said she plans to rotate exhibits regularly, and as always, encourages the public to reach out with anything they think may be of interest.

"Any time we get donations like that, it's always an inspiration for stories we can tell in the future," she said.

Two visitors Thursday, Garriet Dreger and his wife, Viola, have lived in the village since 1956 — and the couple donated a photo to the museum of Viola's mother, who taught at the Dublin School in 1922.

"We found it and thought it would be good to give it to the organization," Garriet Dreger said.

Having the museum up and running is special for the village, Garriet Dreger said.

"It's something that should be preserved, and it tells the story of Pleasant Prairie and how it's progressed in time from what it was and what it is now," he said.