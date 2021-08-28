WATCH NOW: Nearly 10 years in the making, Pleasant Prairie History Museum officially open

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — What started with a charitable donation back in 2012 turned into a labor of love for a dedicated throng of volunteers.
And on Thursday afternoon, it all came to fruition.
The official dedication and ribbon cutting of the Pleasant Prairie History Museum in the historic Dublin School drew high praise from village and county officials and the many visitors who toured the building at 3875 116th St. throughout the day.
For Museum Manager Kate Bennett, seeing so many people enjoying the exhibits made the efforts of many worthwhile.
The site officially opened to the public last year, but the ceremony was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest in neighboring August.
"I'm so excited, I can't even put it into words," Bennett said. "It's been a year since we were supposed to have our big event. It feels almost unreal. We've put so much work into it, and we never really had a moment of finality.
"To have everyone here today to see the finished building, and for me to see the exhibits I've been working on, it's been really awesome to hear the feedback."
The school building was purchased in 2012 by the Elizabeth J. Riley Charitable Trust, and the Pleasant Prairie Historical Society, formed in 2010, began renting the building for $1 a year.
For board member Jean Werbie-Harris, who is the village's community development director, the event Thursday brought everything full circle.
"This has been a labor of love for so long for myself, my husband, our board and more than 120 volunteers that were in this building making it happen," Werbie-Harris said. "Just having a place that we can create and tell the stories of the people, how they lived, how they played, how they did things in Pleasant Prairie."
Werbie-Harris said a number of changes were made, including the lowering of the parking lot by seven feet to make the lower level handicapped accessible, along with landscaping work and other building adjustments.
But it was important the all the volunteers that the school part of the building remain as close to what it appeared in 1927.
"We tried to stay true to the character and the bare bones of the building," Werbie-Harris said. "We just made it a little bit more accessible and safer."
The first Dublin School opened on the site of the existing building in 1844; the second building opened in 1883.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel beamed with pride at the finished product.
"The Historical Society has worked almost a decade to get this museum up and running," he said. "We're proud of their efforts, and they've done a beautiful job."
Preserving the history of the village is paramount, especially with how quickly things change, Thiel said.
And now Pleasant Prairie has a place to do just that.
"Things change in a moment," Thiel said. "We see it right now with the power plant that is being demolished. Ten years from now, no one is going to remember it was even there. It's neat to try and preserve and create a human connection with our history versus just letting it dissolve and disappear into the past."
Village Board President John Steinbrink echoed Thiel's sentiments regarding the importance of preserving history.
"We're losing so much history every day," he said. "I can think of in the last two years, people you would have gone to to get stories about things are gone."
Several exhibits
Throughout the upper half of the school, visitors can find any number of exhibits that capture the history of the village — along with a new one unveiled Thursday, "Her League: Women in Professional Baseball."
The baseball exhibit features the story of Pleasant Prairie native Joyce Westerman, who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1945-1952. Westerman died Jan. 18, at the age of 96.
Bennett said the baseball exhibit will be on display between a year and 18 months.
"Having a local who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League is such an awesome opportunity to tell that story and to tell the story of women in professional baseball," Bennett said. "It's kind of a tribute to her in a lot of ways."
Bennett said she plans to rotate exhibits regularly, and as always, encourages the public to reach out with anything they think may be of interest.
"Any time we get donations like that, it's always an inspiration for stories we can tell in the future," she said.
Two visitors Thursday, Garriet Dreger and his wife, Viola, have lived in the village since 1956 — and the couple donated a photo to the museum of Viola's mother, who taught at the Dublin School in 1922.
"We found it and thought it would be good to give it to the organization," Garriet Dreger said.
Having the museum up and running is special for the village, Garriet Dreger said.
"It's something that should be preserved, and it tells the story of Pleasant Prairie and how it's progressed in time from what it was and what it is now," he said.
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, who spoke during the ceremony, presented Werbie-Harris with a proclamation that designated Thursday as "Pleasant Prairie Historical Society Day."