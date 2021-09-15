WATCH NOW: Neighborhood holds vigil for Janine Sznitko, known for friendliness, love of animals, sports

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha investigators had asked Chicago police to check several hotels in areas where they believed Andino may have fled. Chicago officers later found Sznitko’s missing 2021 black Kia Sportage at the hotel, leading to the standoff.

Sznitko had told friends and family she had worried about Andino in the months leading up to her death.

“Sorry, I’ve been dealing with some major personal issues. If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino,” the woman wrote in a text two months ago to her friend Fahri Akalin. She gave Andino’s birthdate and describing him. “I’ve made a report on him already but the cops said they can’t do anything until there is a trail of evidence.”

She told her mother, Diane Gorsuch that Andino, had begun to exhibit behaviors that made her uncomfortable. She had been introduced to him by friends at sports bar. Gorsuch, who was at the vigil, made clear that her daughter had befriended Andino, but had never been her boyfriend.

In late June, when Sznitko had gone to visit her mother in Arizona, Andino offered to feed her fish and cut the grass, having told her had done some "bad things in his life" and that he had wanted to repent. He was supposed to leave, but did not, according to Gorsuch.