WATCH NOW: Neighborhood holds vigil for Janine Sznitko, known for friendliness, love of animals, sports

Dozens of people gathered Tuesday night, neighbors, family and friends, to remember Janine Sznitko outside her home in the 7500 block of 29th Avenue were she was found dead a week ago, the victim of a homicide.
As sun began to set in the close-knit neigborhood, they held a vigil for the 35-year-old woman who neighbors recalled for her vivacious spirit and friendliness. She was known to walk her dog with others in the neighborhood and for sharing her love for gaming and sports.
At the end of her driveway was memorial with her portrait, lit candles and flowers surrounded it. Mylar balloons in the shape of a heart and a star fluttered with them in the late summer breeze.
"To me it really feels like Janine is still here. She's here and she really made her mark on our community," said Caitlin Hansome, her next door neighbor, who knew her for five years. "When she was around, was nothing but positive."
Sznitko, 35, of Kenosha, was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest. She was found dead in her home, a week ago after her employer had called police asking to check on her when she did not report to work.
Roberto Andino, 51, the primary suspect in her death, was found dead in Chicago a day later. Chicago authorities reported Andino died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police at a hotel in the 6000 block of North Lincoln Avenue.
Kenosha investigators had asked Chicago police to check several hotels in areas where they believed Andino may have fled. Chicago officers later found Sznitko’s missing 2021 black Kia Sportage at the hotel, leading to the standoff.
Sznitko had told friends and family she had worried about Andino in the months leading up to her death.
“Sorry, I’ve been dealing with some major personal issues. If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino,” the woman wrote in a text two months ago to her friend Fahri Akalin. She gave Andino’s birthdate and describing him. “I’ve made a report on him already but the cops said they can’t do anything until there is a trail of evidence.”
She told her mother, Diane Gorsuch that Andino, had begun to exhibit behaviors that made her uncomfortable. She had been introduced to him by friends at sports bar. Gorsuch, who was at the vigil, made clear that her daughter had befriended Andino, but had never been her boyfriend.
In late June, when Sznitko had gone to visit her mother in Arizona, Andino offered to feed her fish and cut the grass, having told her had done some "bad things in his life" and that he had wanted to repent. He was supposed to leave, but did not, according to Gorsuch.
When Sznitko returned from her trip, however, Andino, accused Sznitko of being with other men. Sznitko, said Gorsuch, was with her the whole time.
"When she got home (from) her flight at midnight, she called me and she said `Mom, listen to him in the background. He won't leave. He won't leave," she said.
For more details on this story, check back later at www.kenoshanews.com