WATCH NOW: Neighbors with a garden hose step in to stop house fire

Members of the Kenosha Fire Department work the scene of a house fire at 3022 25th Ave. on Friday.
Neighbors using a garden hose were able to put out a fire on the exterior of a Kenosha home before firefighters arrived Friday afternoon.
The Kenosha Fire Department was called to the house, 3022 25th Ave., at 12:17 p.m. with a report of a fire at a single-story home.
Battalion Chief Kenneth Schroeder said the fire was confined to the exterior of the house,and neighbors were able to put it out with a hose. When firefighters arrived they helped the three residents of the house, including a woman in a wheelchair, and a dog out of the building, and cleared the house of smoke.
“The fire was on the porch area of the entry way,” Schroeder said. “It did some minor damage to the soffit, but did not get into the house.”
Schroeder said the fire appeared to have been caused by “careless use of smoking materials” on the porch. Because there was no damage to the interior of the house, Schroeder said the residents were able to return to their home once the smoke was cleared.
IN PHOTOS: Garden of Eatin mural painting
Gina Brack, in eighth grade at Lincoln Middle School, paints a mural at the new Windchime Garden, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with Spirit Alive Church to paint the mural at the garden plot donated for use this season by the Garden of Eatin'-Kenosha a non-profit community garden. The garden will be managed by Spirit Alive volunteers to grow produce for the Grace Welcome Center which helps feed the hungry and homeless.
Amber Stone, an art teacher at Lincoln Middle School, helps paint a mural with students at the Windchime Garden, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Lincoln Middle School students partnered with Spirit Alive Church to paint the mural at the garden plot donated for use this season by the Garden of Eatin a non-profit community garden. The garden will be managed by Spirit Alive volunteers to grow produce for the Grace Welcome Center which helps feed the hungry and homeless.
Isaiah Olsen, in eighth grade at Lincoln Middle School, puts paint on his hand to make hand prints on a mural at the new Windchime Garden, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with Spirit Alive Church to paint the fence at the garden plot donated for use this season by the Garden of Eatin a non-profit community garden. The garden will be managed by Spirit Alive volunteers to grow produce for the Grace Welcome Center which helps feed the hungry and homeless.
Noah Russell, left, and Isaiah Olsen, both in eighth grade at Lincoln Middle School, put paint on their hands to make hand prints on a mural at the new Windchime Garden, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Lincoln Middle School students partnered with Spirit Alive Church to paint the mural at the garden plot donated for use this season by the Garden of Eatin a non-profit community garden. The garden will be managed by Spirit Alive volunteers to grow produce for the Grace Welcome Center which helps feed the hungry and homeless.
Truly lending a hand
Isaiah Olsen, an eighth-grader at Lincoln Middle School, makes a hand print on a mural at the Windchime Garden, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with Spirit Alive Church to paint the fence at the garden plot donated for use this season by The Garden of Eatin, a non-profit community garden organization. The garden will be managed Spirit Alive volunteers to grow produce for the Grace Welcome Center which helps feed the hungry and homeless.
Students from Lincoln Middle School are painting a mural at the Garden of Eatin, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with Spirit Alive Church to paint the mural at the garden plot donated for use this season by the Garden of Eatin non-profit a community garden. The garden will be managed by Spirit Alive volunteers to grow produce for the Grace Welcome Center which helps feed the hungry and homeless.
Isaiah Russell, in eighth grade at Lincoln Middle School, left, gets help putting red paint on his hand from his art teacher, Amber Stone, at the new Windchime Garden, located at 2011 57th St., on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Lincoln Middle School students partnered with Spirit Alive Church to paint the mural at the garden plot donated for use this season by the Garden of Eatin'-Kenosha a non-profit community garden. The garden will be managed by Spirit Alive volunteers to grow produce for the Grace Welcome Center which helps feed the hungry and homeless.
