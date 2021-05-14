WATCH NOW: Neighbors with a garden hose step in to stop house fire

Neighbors using a garden hose were able to put out a fire on the exterior of a Kenosha home before firefighters arrived Friday afternoon.

The Kenosha Fire Department was called to the house, 3022 25th Ave., at 12:17 p.m. with a report of a fire at a single-story home.

Battalion Chief Kenneth Schroeder said the fire was confined to the exterior of the house,and neighbors were able to put it out with a hose. When firefighters arrived they helped the three residents of the house, including a woman in a wheelchair, and a dog out of the building, and cleared the house of smoke.

“The fire was on the porch area of the entry way,” Schroeder said. “It did some minor damage to the soffit, but did not get into the house.”

Schroeder said the fire appeared to have been caused by “careless use of smoking materials” on the porch. Because there was no damage to the interior of the house, Schroeder said the residents were able to return to their home once the smoke was cleared.

