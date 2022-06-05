WATCH NOW: Nesting duck moves into The Stella's rooftop bar

The Crow's Nest Rooftop Bar at The Stella Hotel and Ballroom has an unexpected guest on an indefinite stay: Priscilla the duck.

A female mallard duck moved into a planter on the fifth story of the popular Downtown bar earlier this spring. She's nesting atop seven of her tan eggs that are expected to hatch in the coming days.

Tyler Townsend, the hotel's chief maintenance engineer, found the grey duck in the planter in mid-May when he was testing bar equipment.

Townsend said he contacted the Department of Natural Resources and the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and was reportedly told "you can't really do much until they hatch."

"Once they hatch they can try to relocate them," Townsend said.

Abundant species

The mallard is the most abundant duck species in North America and has adapted to numerous habitats, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. They are also federally protected animals and cannot be moved without a permit.

Although hotel staff are currently unable to move the duck they are not upset with their new feathered guest. Townsend has even set up a live stream "Duck Cam" so area residents can watch Priscilla from the comfort of their homes.

"It's on it's own little YouTube channel," said Townsend, who installed the camera by slowing backing and toward Priscilla to help avoid stressing her.

Bar patrons are also allowed to observe Priscilla from a safe distance. Priscilla is cordoned off in her own outdoor area and Townsend plans to install a small pool so the ducklings can safely learn to swim.

"They have to be in water within a couple of hours after the eggs hatch and we don't want any harm to happen to them," said hotel manager Angela Cleveland.

Cleveland said patrons seem to be "cohabitating peacefully" with Priscilla.

"She does not get her feathers in a ruffle unless someone gets incredibly close to her," Cleveland said. "People stand away from her and look at her and she doesn't get upset. If you get closer than maybe four feet away from her she gets a little upset, and we don't want her upset. ... People have been very cooperative so far."

Out of respect for its feathered guest, the hotel restaurant, The 1844 Table & Mash, has temporarily stopped serving entrees with duck, Cleveland said. The Crow's Nest has also been temporarily renamed the Duck's Nest.

"Once the babies come we're going to have a contest to name them," Cleveland said.

Cleveland named the duck Priscilla because "she just has stature and it sounds like a nice name."

The hotel is also keeping a watchful eye on two of Priscilla's male friends who are keeping vigil over Priscilla on the hotel's ground level.

"They are a little bit shy and don't like coming up here. She does have two suitors that kind of stand in front of the building for the most part," Cleveland, an animal lover, added. "They protect from down there on the corner of the building."

