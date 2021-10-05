WATCH NOW: New business offers guidance for new breastfeeding mothers

“We used Facebook Messenger and texts,” Richmond said.

“Sometimes I’d text her at 2 a.m. because I was freaking out about some issue,” Bochnovic said. “Ashleigh sent me lots of reassuring articles to read.”

Despite the technology challenges, Richmond was able to successfully assist Bochnovic and Koda. She also referred them to a specialist to address food intolerances Koda was experiencing.

“He is still breastfeeding, and he loves it,” Bochnovic said.

Because they did not go out during the pandemic, Bochnovic and her son met Richmond for the first time in person during the interview for this story.

“I wouldn’t be breastfeeding if it wasn’t for Ashleigh,” Bochnovic said.

“It’s so fulfilling to be able to help,” replied Richmond.

Providing support

Richmond is one of a very few lactation consultants serving this area.

“We have been underserved for a long time, and I have a passion for supporting the breastfeeding families of Kenosha and the surrounding area,” she said.