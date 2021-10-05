WATCH NOW: New business offers guidance for new breastfeeding mothers

When she had her first child 11 years ago in Oregon, Ashleigh Richmond was fortunate to have a solid support system to help her with challenges associated with breastfeeding.
Today, Richmond has become that support system for new mothers.
A newly board-certified lactation consultant, Richmond recently opened Guiding Mothers Lactation, a consultation business in space offered by Sozo Chiropractic, 1711 Green Bay Road.
Richmond offers home and office visits to mothers in Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee and Lake County, Ill.
Prior to hanging out her shingle as a lactation consultant, Richmond, who lives in Pleasant Prairie with her husband, Aaron, and children, Lucy, 11, and Oliver, 8, was a post-partum doula for seven years in Lake County, Ill. Five years ago she became involved with La Leche League, an international nonprofit breastfeeding advocacy group providing information and support.
She has been a La Leche League leader for the Kenosha chapter for the past four years.
“During COVID, we had to stop meeting in person; we met virtually but with varying degrees of success,” she said.
Wanting to do even more to help new mothers with nursing issues, Richmond took courses and became a certified lactation consultant.
“It is a more medically based approach (than La Leche League),” she said. “I can look at a woman’s whole health history, send reports to pediatricians and make referrals to specialists as needed.”
Common breastfeeding issues include an oversupply or undersupply of milk or failure of the baby to latch on and nurse successfully.
During an initial two-hour assessment, Richmond conducts a thorough health history and watches the mother and baby in action.
Although she advocates for breastfeeding, Richmond takes into account each mother’s situation. “My whole approach is to meet parents where they are and ask what their goals are,” she said.
Welcome assistance
New mother Allyssa Bochnovic is grateful for the guidance Richmond has been able to provide her as she overcame her early nursing challenges.
Bochnovic, 31, of Somers, met Richmond a year ago online through the La Leche League, following the birth of her son, Koda.
“My breastfeeding struggles started immediately and it was so stressful,” she said. “Pediatricians just told me to give up and use formula, but I wanted to breastfeed.”
She connected with Richmond and, due to pandemic-related restrictions on meeting in-person, their exchanges were conducted remotely.
“We used Facebook Messenger and texts,” Richmond said.
“Sometimes I’d text her at 2 a.m. because I was freaking out about some issue,” Bochnovic said. “Ashleigh sent me lots of reassuring articles to read.”
Despite the technology challenges, Richmond was able to successfully assist Bochnovic and Koda. She also referred them to a specialist to address food intolerances Koda was experiencing.
“He is still breastfeeding, and he loves it,” Bochnovic said.
Because they did not go out during the pandemic, Bochnovic and her son met Richmond for the first time in person during the interview for this story.
“I wouldn’t be breastfeeding if it wasn’t for Ashleigh,” Bochnovic said.
“It’s so fulfilling to be able to help,” replied Richmond.
Providing support
Richmond is one of a very few lactation consultants serving this area.
“We have been underserved for a long time, and I have a passion for supporting the breastfeeding families of Kenosha and the surrounding area,” she said.
Richmond’s mission is to encourage mothers who might give up on breastfeeding. “Culturally we don’t see a lot of breastfeeding and if you don’t have support you’re likely to give up,” she said.
While she understands the time pressures on physicians and in-hospital lactation consultants, she feels more can be done. “There is not enough education (about breastfeeding) during the prenatal period,” she said.
“The support is out there and the message is, ‘Don’t give up, don’t be discouraged. Sometimes it’s tough but it can be done.’”
For more information about Guiding Mothers Lactation, contact ashleigh@guidingmothers.com or visit the business’s Facebook page.