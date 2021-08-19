WATCH NOW: New Centennial Plaza dedicated at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair’s new Centennial Plaza was dedicated Wednesday to all the volunteers, donors and supporters of the fair over the years.
The concrete plaza, which contains seating and a dedication wall constructed by Paul Swartz Nursery, took about three weeks to complete and is located down the main road near the restrooms on the fairgrounds.
It was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Kenosha County Fair, which began in 1920, and the fair’s mission “to provide a community gathering place which dedicates itself to preserving and promoting the agricultural heritage of the region as well as showcasing products and skills.”
Over half of the undisclosed project costs were paid for through donations, Fair Manager Denise Zirbel said.
“It actually was ready for the 2020 fair,” said Zirbel, but the fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We wanted to do something special for our 100th anniversary. It’s for the people who’ve been involved in the fair. We thought this would be a pleasant section and be nice for the next hundred years.”
“It’s just a tribute to all the fair directors and friends of the fair forever,” said Fair Director Myron Daniels, a former 4H member and longtime fair-goer. “It’s the fair’s way to say thank you. If anyone sees the volunteers, thank them. We cannot do it without them.”
Visitors and fair supporters, many who donated and had friends and family members’ names engraved on 28 of the plaza wall’s bricks, praised the new addition. They also attended a reception afterwards at the fairgrounds’ bar and stage, The Barrel Room.
“This is beautiful, it’s gorgeous, and it was much needed,” said Stacy Evans of Twin Lakes.
Sue Plants of Bristol, who donated in memory of her friend Ellen Daniels, also thought the plaza was a great idea.
“I went to 4H and grew up in the fair,” she said. “We thought it was pretty important to be here and honor all the people who have been here. It’s a nice welcoming spot, to make it more convenient for people. Sometimes you need a place to sit down and you’re bound to know somebody if you sit here long enough.”
Legacy Garden
Fair-goers this year also gave been met by another new addition, a Legacy Garden just inside the entrance with perennial flowers planted by Breezy Hill Nursery.
The small garden was also added as a thank you to the volunteers, workers and others who have supported the fair over the years. It was installed by Breezy Hill Nursery.