WATCH NOW: New Centennial Plaza dedicated at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair’s new Centennial Plaza was dedicated Wednesday to all the volunteers, donors and supporters of the fair over the years.

The concrete plaza, which contains seating and a dedication wall constructed by Paul Swartz Nursery, took about three weeks to complete and is located down the main road near the restrooms on the fairgrounds.

It was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Kenosha County Fair, which began in 1920, and the fair’s mission “to provide a community gathering place which dedicates itself to preserving and promoting the agricultural heritage of the region as well as showcasing products and skills.”

Over half of the undisclosed project costs were paid for through donations, Fair Manager Denise Zirbel said.

“It actually was ready for the 2020 fair,” said Zirbel, but the fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We wanted to do something special for our 100th anniversary. It’s for the people who’ve been involved in the fair. We thought this would be a pleasant section and be nice for the next hundred years.”