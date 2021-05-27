WATCH NOW: New hearing set Friday on placement of two sex offenders in Camp Lake

A map with a 1,500-foot radius drawn around the home address, on display at the meeting, clearly shows the locations of multiple parks. Graveley and Beth said this information is part of a new report that will be provided to the judge.

Resident Adrienne Kiesler, who spoke to the panel Wednesday, provided a photo showing the line of sight from her pier to the house located 175 feet away.

“My children are their number one target,” Kiesler said, adding one of her sons in the same age as one of the victims. “All I can do is beg and plead that this gets to the right people to turn this down.”

The sex offenders scheduled for release are Dale H. Peshek, 48, and Brian T. Threlkeld, 39. Peshek was convicted in 1998 for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy in 1997, and with child enticement involving the same boy in 1995.

Threlkeld was convicted in 2000 for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old boy, and, according to archival news reports, admitted to assaulting others.