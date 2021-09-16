WATCH NOW: New Kenosha County supervisory district map approved amid controversy

Amid claims of gerrymandering, threats of legal action, and a call for a new map to be drawn, the Kenosha County Board late Wednesday preliminarily approved a new Supervisory District map to be forwarded to municipalities so more localized work can begin.

The vote, taken in front of a crowd of roughly 50, mostly dissenters who spoke against the recommended map at a public hearing preceding the County Board meeting, advanced what is referred to as "Map C" by a 12-6 vote.

But first, a motion by supervisors Gabe Nudo and Terry Rose to send the map back to the Redistricting Committee for reworking – which had the support of members of the crowd who stood with thumbs up in the air -- failed by a 7-11 vote.

“Your group might have the vote, but I’ve got the people behind me,” Nudo exclaimed following approval of the map.

The new map, based on the 2020 Census, was drawn up under a tight deadline. Census data, which would typically arrive in April, was not received until Aug. 12. With the spring election cycle beginning shortly, time is of the essence –- though some believe there is still enough of it left to redraw the lines.