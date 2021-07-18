WATCH NOW: New model streamlines visits for patients at Aurora Health Center in Pleasant Prairie

Having the ability to keep patients from being around others suffering from whatever brought them to the facility in the first place is a key benefit, Meyer said.

“In a traditional clinic, patients are going to check in and sit down in a waiting room,” she said. “So you have a waiting room full of people, sometimes with kids, and even with masks on, they’re kids. Here you check in and just go back into a room.

“You really have more than the safe six feet of distance the entire time. It was a unique benefit (of) the model. But it was planned well before (the pandemic).”

GPS-type badge

During a tour of the children’s clinic, Jackie Overman, manager of clinic operations for that part of the facility, demonstrated how the new system works.

After arrival, the patient — and in the case of the children’s clinic, the parent — is given a small badge that serves as a GPS-type locator. The patients are given a room number and find their room on their own. Once settled in, the medical staff can see that on a large video board in their work space, which notifies them to start the process.

It’s not just a benefit for the patients, Overman said.