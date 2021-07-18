WATCH NOW: New model streamlines visits for patients at Aurora Health Center in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Long periods in the waiting room, oftentimes surrounded by many others in the same boat, have been a way of life when it comes to a doctor’s visit.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit — which as we all know necessitated the new buzzword “social distancing” — officials at Aurora Health Center in Pleasant Prairie had an eye on a potential fix.
They found that system, based on a model unveiled in Washington state, and so far, so good.
At the heart of the new way of doing business at the facility, 12500 Aurora Drive — which opened last June — is the hospital’s “collaborative care model.” It was on display last week during a tour led by Aurora Medical Center Kenosha President Donna Jamieson, who was joined by several other administrators.
“It does change how our teams work and how our families experience what a clinic visit is like,” Jamieson said.
The model is centered around a change from the typical procedure of checking in at the desk and then waiting for a name to be called before a patient heads to an examination room.
Now, it’s more of a “self-serve” idea, said Kim Meyer, senior director of administration.
“Patients are not waiting in a waiting room,” she said. “They come in, check in and go directly back to a room. It was really great timing during the pandemic to have this model set up, which is the first one in this market.”
Having the ability to keep patients from being around others suffering from whatever brought them to the facility in the first place is a key benefit, Meyer said.
“In a traditional clinic, patients are going to check in and sit down in a waiting room,” she said. “So you have a waiting room full of people, sometimes with kids, and even with masks on, they’re kids. Here you check in and just go back into a room.
“You really have more than the safe six feet of distance the entire time. It was a unique benefit (of) the model. But it was planned well before (the pandemic).”
GPS-type badge
During a tour of the children’s clinic, Jackie Overman, manager of clinic operations for that part of the facility, demonstrated how the new system works.
After arrival, the patient — and in the case of the children’s clinic, the parent — is given a small badge that serves as a GPS-type locator. The patients are given a room number and find their room on their own. Once settled in, the medical staff can see that on a large video board in their work space, which notifies them to start the process.
It’s not just a benefit for the patients, Overman said.
“Staff loves it, too,” she said. “It’s very efficient from a staffing perspective. In the old environment, a medical assistant would go (to the waiting room), call your name, wait for you, take you to the room, wait for you to settle in, and then they start the process of doing the vitals.
“Now patients go right to the room. We have our staff spending time, instead of being an escort and waiting, they’re actually in our work core preparing for that visit. It’s created some real efficiencies with staffing, too, so we love that.”
Overman said the system allows staff to see when patients check in, how long they were in the room, the length of the visit and other measures that can be used, as well.
“We’re able to be more efficient and see where we need to improve things,” Overman said.
The tour focused on how the system works in the children’s clinic, but the model is being used throughout the facility and at other Aurora hospitals.
Developed in Washington
According to information at aims.uw.edu, the model initially was developed at the University of Washington to “treat common mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety that require systematic follow-up due to their persistent nature.”
The website further states the model was tested in more than 80 random, controlled trials in the United States and abroad, and the findings in those studies indicate it leads to better patient outcomes, better patient and provider satisfaction, improved functioning and reductions in health-care costs.
“Based on the research that our physicians and facility team have done, we thought this would be a great model to improve the experience of the patients that are coming to the clinic,” Jamieson said. “It’s really very different, and our families have really enjoyed the difference.”