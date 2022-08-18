WATCH NOW: New mural going up at Grace Lutheran in Kenosha

Kenosha residents are invited to take part in the creation of a new mural at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St, Friday afternoon which will depict a scene designed with input from community members.

Grace Lutheran mural Sketch for the Grace Lutheran Church mural. Milwaukee artist Tia Richardson expects to finish the piece by the end of September.

The mural was funded by a $10,000 donation by the Green New Deal Network and Working Family’s Party.

Volunteers spent Wednesday night outlining and tracing the mural using markers and overhead projectors, and on Friday, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents can help paint in blocks of color, similar to a “paint by numbers,” the Rev. Jonathan Barker said.

Grace Lutheran mural Artist Tia Richardson sets up an overhead projector in front of the recently painted front of the Grace Lutheran Church. Residents are invited…

“Anybody who wants to come down and be a part of this moment is welcome,” Barker said.

After the color flats are finished, Milwaukee mural artist Tia Richardson will spend the next month working on the piece, adding gradients, shading and other artistic flourishes.

The Kenosha piece is far from Richardson’s first mural, and she boasts more than 20 finished works across Milwaukee and Rockford, Illinois. As with past pieces, Richardson takes community input seriously during the design phase, meeting with residents and altering the initial sketch.

“It gives everyday working people an opportunity to take part in something bigger than themselves,” Richardson said. “We all want to belong, have value, be heard, respected.”

She hopes that, when the piece is finished, possibly in September, people will be able to make many interpretations. She invited anyone, artist or not, to join in the creation.

“Art can show the possibilities, it can acknowledge the challenges and show what the future can look like at how to get there. That can be inspiring. I think we need that,” Richardson said.

As the sun set, residents, longtime friends and longtime Grace Lutheran congregation members Karen Kempinen and Lori Martin were helping outline the piece.

“I feel like this is an important part of the community, and I wanted to be here,” Kempinen said

Martin seemed to be enjoying herself.

“I’m no artist, but I can paint by number, and I can trace,” Martin said.

More of Richardson’s work can be found on her website, cosmic-butterfly.com.