WATCH NOW: New priest called to serve St. Matthew's Episcopal Church

The Rev. Dave Manley is a new priest in every sense of the word.

Ordained to the priesthood last June, Manley’s first call to full-time parish service was to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

He led his first worship service there on Dec. 12, the third Sunday of Advent.

In answering the call to serve St. Matthews, Manley, 57, fulfilled a lifelong intention he said in a recent interview at the historic Downtown Kenosha church.

“I was that kid. When the neighborhood kids got together to play and it was my turn to pick, we were playing church.”

A native of southern Ohio, Manley grew up with parents active in the church of the Seventh Day Adventists and attended school run by the SDA through 12th grade.

“I was little on the precocious side. I preached my first sermon in front of the whole congregation at age 12,” he said.

In college he explored spirituality and became an Episcopalian. He attended Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, where he received degrees in philosophy and religion. He then studied theology at the The Pontifical International Marian Academy at the University of Dayton, Ohio.

But despite his affinity for the church, Manley’s road to ordained priesthood was not the first road taken.

As he raised a family in southern Ohio, Manley’s work included faculty positions at colleges, financial strategic planning for non-profit institutions and work in public sector health care helping manage Medicaid.

“But while those jobs were going on I still felt a pull, a call towards ministry,” he said.

Moving towards ministry

Following the death of his parents, Manley took stock of his life’s direction and in 2015 spent some time at St. Gregory’s Abbey, an Episcopal monastery in Three Rivers, Mich.

“I was looking for ‘that small still voice,’ as they say,” he said.

A spiritual director there suggested he explore a call to ordained ministry in the Episcopal Church which led Manley to become a seminary student at Nashotah House, in Nashotah, Wis.

Manley attended Nashotah House from 2017 until graduation in 2020. “We were the first class in the history of Nashotah House not to have a graduation ceremony,” he said. The class was brought back this last year to participate in the graduation of the class of 2021.

He served as seminarian-in-residence at St. Thomas of Canterbury, Greendale, and later at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Plymouth, as a seminarian, deacon and associate.

Manley has served as a hospice chaplain and did a year-long hospital chaplain residency. Most recently he offered in-home and nursing home hospice for Advocate Aurora patients.

The call to St. Matthew’s

After his ordination to the priesthood in June he sought placement as a full-time parish priest.

“It was about finding the right parish. I took time and was blessed to interview at a number of places.”

St. Matthew’s turned out to be a perfect fit. “In meetings with the folks it was just very clear we were called to journey together,” he said.

“We had some pretty deep conversations and there were so many points of connection. When that energy’s there you know that the spirit is moving. And we all acknowledged that,” Manley said.

Said Jennifer Meyer, junior warden and church clerk, “We are so excited to have Father Dave with us at St. Matthew’s! During the interview process, we were so impressed with his passion for people, our community, and our historical buildings all while being humble and a man of great faith.”

Manley follows a period of transition for the leadership at St. Matthew’s. After Rev. Matthew Buterbaugh left last February, Rev. Gari Green, former priest at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, came out of retirement to lead the parish while it searched for a new full-time priest.

Manley and his wife Kerrie live in Gurnee, Ill., and hope to move to Kenosha in the next couple of years.

New tech

Although new to full-time parish life, Manley is not new to using technology to deliver worship services online. “It was in my wheelhouse. I had written music and played in bands when I was younger and used a lot of multi-media and AV tech on campus.”

Preaching to parishioners viewing the service online has helped Manley hone his sermon-writing craft as well, he said. “Online sermons are living documents (because they can be re-watched). My sermons now are longer and contain spiritual reflections and a prayer for the week.”

A new beginning

Manley is very optimistic as he looks at sharing the future at St. Matthew’s.

“This church has a very strong leadership team that has kept St. Matthew’s around during and throughout the pandemic. We are coming through the pandemic and there is a lot of energy in the congregation. And we all know we’re starting a new chapter moving forward.”

“We are excited to do incredible things together as a part of the Kenosha community,” Meyer said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.