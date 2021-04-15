WATCH NOW: New program supports Kenosha teens in start-up businesses

Ke’vyinia Lynch, Calvin Smith and Ge’Amari Thompson mean business.
These three teens — ages 13, 13 and 16, respectively — have recently become owners of start-up businesses.
Lynch is launching a clothing design business, Smith plans to offer his services as a video-game encoder and Thompson is already booking birthday parties for his business, PP PARTY SURPRISE, LLC.
The three enterprising teens got their business savvy through the Youth Literacy Ownership Program with the help of local business mentors.
The program is the brainchild of Carey Norris, who goes by the name Dj Mr. 262 and is the president of the Linda Faye Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization offering community programs in Kenosha since 2019.
In recent months, the teens have learned what it takes to go from thinking about a business to taking those first steps, Norris said in a recent interview.
New program
An an offshoot of an ongoing program offered by Norris introducing business practices to teens, the new year-round program fosters business education and financial literacy to help youths get started in business.
Earlier this year, the three teens were selected to attend three monthly two-hour educational sessions in which they learned how to establish a business web domain, set up a business email account and file for an LLC. During the final session, they learned how to write a business plan.
The Youth Literacy Ownership Program is also working through the logistics of helping the youths set up personal bank accounts until they’re old enough to qualify for a business account, noted Norris. Because they cannot yet apply for traditional bank loans for their start-ups, the teens are hoping to utilize crowd-funding, Norris said.
“We want them to take advantage of their youth (and social connections),” he said. “We also taught them ‘social site manners’ — to create social media sites different from their personal social media.”
Sharing experiences
The sessions were held at Harper Tax & Financial Literacy Group, 1923 63rd St., and Uptown Brass Village business owners Kenny Harper and Anthony Jefferson of Five Star Moving Crew shared their experiences with the group.
“The (teens) are really more creative than we give them credit for,” Harper said. “A lot of the ideas that came out of this group really amazed me.”
The students were paid for their time to attend the three two-hour sessions. On graduation day, April 3, they received their pay in the form of a cashier’s check to be used as seed money for their new enterprises.
“We wanted to give them something they could use in real life,” Norris said.
Ge’Amari Thompson was one of the program participants who came to the sessions with a business concept in hand.
The Bradford High School student kicked off his business concept, PP PARTY SURPRISE, after searching for a mascot costume to wear for a niece’s birthday party.
“She wanted Mini Mouse to come to her party, and we couldn’t find one anywhere,” Thomson said.
So Thompson solved the problem by finding a unicorn mascot and wearing it to the party. On that success, he started finding costumes to wear for other parties and holiday events. Thompson explained that he named his business PP PARTY SURPRISE for his nieces, Promise and Paradise.
Thompson’s mother, Starr, said she’s impressed with the assistance her son got from Norris’ Youth Literacy Ownership Program.
“It was wonderful; it’s a positive thing to increase (teens’) chances for their future,” she said.
“I really appreciated (the program),” Ge’Amari Thompson added. “I was happy they were doing something to help us get our businesses going.”
Harper noted the program got the youths to look at the realities of business ownership.
“People think being an entrepreneur is all fun, but we let (the teens) know it can be, but isn’t always fun to own your own business,” he said.
The three teens are just a start, says Norris.
“We hope to help 10 to 20 teens a year with a five-year goal to get 100 youths in business,” he said.
Said Harper: “We want (teens) to understand and enjoy the program and come up with business ideas that will flourish. We want this program to be a resource in the community.”
And who knows how many people that can help?
“We are always teaching our kids to go to McDonald’s to be an employee — what we want to teach them is how to become an employer,” Norris said.