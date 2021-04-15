WATCH NOW: New program supports Kenosha teens in start-up businesses

Ge’Amari Thompson was one of the program participants who came to the sessions with a business concept in hand.

The Bradford High School student kicked off his business concept, PP PARTY SURPRISE, after searching for a mascot costume to wear for a niece’s birthday party.

“She wanted Mini Mouse to come to her party, and we couldn’t find one anywhere,” Thomson said.

So Thompson solved the problem by finding a unicorn mascot and wearing it to the party. On that success, he started finding costumes to wear for other parties and holiday events. Thompson explained that he named his business PP PARTY SURPRISE for his nieces, Promise and Paradise.

Thompson’s mother, Starr, said she’s impressed with the assistance her son got from Norris’ Youth Literacy Ownership Program.

“It was wonderful; it’s a positive thing to increase (teens’) chances for their future,” she said.

“I really appreciated (the program),” Ge’Amari Thompson added. “I was happy they were doing something to help us get our businesses going.”

Harper noted the program got the youths to look at the realities of business ownership.