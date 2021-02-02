WATCH NOW: New TID one step closer in Pleasant Prairie

"We have a proven ability to execute on complex development projects, just like this one," he said. "This one checks all the boxes in terms of complexity."

Difficult history

DeRosa said three challenges have hampered the development of the property.

There are 130 individual parcels with multiple owners, there is a "significant" amount of public infrastructure improvements that are needed and the property includes problematic wetlands that have to be navigated.

The wetlands issue seems to be handled, DeRosa said.

"Previous developers, even the village, have been unsuccessful in obtaining the approvals necessary to fill these wetlands that are smack dab in the middle of this property," he said. "This past summer, we obtained all of our final approvals to fill these wetlands.

"If this site continues to sit idle with the current drainage on this property and improper storm water management, it's only a matter of time until these wetlands continue to expand further."

Trustee Mike Pollocoff, who made the motion to approve the resolution and the developer's agreement, said the district will be a benefit to the village.