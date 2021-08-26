WATCH NOW: New youth-focused Born Learning Trail dedicated at Columbus Park in Kenosha

A new Born Learning Trail was dedicated Thursday in Columbus Park, the first of its kind in Kenosha.
The trails, which have been implemented both in Racine and Milwaukee, follow along a series of signs with several activities and educational games for adults to engage in with young children while visiting the park.
Local volunteers have painted the trail’s walking path with colorful images that match each sign’s posted activities.
Carolynn Friesch, CEO of United Way of Kenosha County, said around 20 volunteers, including her 5 1/2 –year-old-daughter, helped paint the sidewalks.
“I want to do as much as I can to share this with the community,” Friesch said.
The event drew about three dozen parents, children and other community members, including Mayor John Antaramian, who spoke briefly to the crowd.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for education,” Antaramian said, “This is something we should look into for other places.”
Friesch said the local trail, which has 10 signs each with multiple activities, will offer local parents and caregivers a nearby activity to do with their young children.
“It’s going to draw more people to the park,” Friesch said, “It’s a free activity that is very easy to do.”
Yolanda Adams, a former United Way volunteer and president of the Kenosha Unified School Board, attended with one of her 12 grandchildren, 8-year-old Avah.
“I think it’s great they’re doing something innovative for the kids,” Adams said, “They’re using their minds, it’s not just about physical play toys.”
Nikki Payne, a United Way board member, attended with her two young children, Sarah and Joseph. She said she was loving the new trail.
“This is a great park to come to, this is the perfect place,” Payne said.
With the education benefits such trails offer to kids, Friesch said she would like to do more of the trails in Kenosha parks.
“It’s not just about the ABC’s,” Friesch said, “It’s the physical, social, creative aspect of these young brains that is so critical.”
William Roberts, a Kenosha resident and United Way volunteer since 1988 who helped install the signs, was also recognized at the ceremony.
Kat DeLeon, a local guitarist and singer, provided live music for the event.