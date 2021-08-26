WATCH NOW: New youth-focused Born Learning Trail dedicated at Columbus Park in Kenosha

A new Born Learning Trail was dedicated Thursday in Columbus Park, the first of its kind in Kenosha.

The trails, which have been implemented both in Racine and Milwaukee, follow along a series of signs with several activities and educational games for adults to engage in with young children while visiting the park.

Local volunteers have painted the trail’s walking path with colorful images that match each sign’s posted activities.

Carolynn Friesch, CEO of United Way of Kenosha County, said around 20 volunteers, including her 5 1/2 –year-old-daughter, helped paint the sidewalks.

“I want to do as much as I can to share this with the community,” Friesch said.

The event drew about three dozen parents, children and other community members, including Mayor John Antaramian, who spoke briefly to the crowd.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for education,” Antaramian said, “This is something we should look into for other places.”

Friesch said the local trail, which has 10 signs each with multiple activities, will offer local parents and caregivers a nearby activity to do with their young children.

