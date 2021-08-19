WATCH NOW: Newly elected Kenosha County judges take up their gavels

As he presided over the investiture ceremony for newly elected Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo, Judge Bruce Schroeder pointed out that he has known the new judge for decades.
In fact, Schroeder remarked at the ceremony, Dougvillo had taken Schroeder’s daughter to Homecoming when the two were in high school. “When he stood at the door I thought there’s a fine future judge,” Schroeder joked.
Both Dougvillo and former Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele were newly elected to the circuit court in April, with both taking office Aug. 1. Gabriele's investiture ceremony was held last week.
Gabriele, 51, takes over as judge for Branch Six. She was elected over local attorney Angela Cunningham. Both women vied for the seat vacated with the retirement of Judge Mary K. Wagner.
Dougvillo, 39, a former Racine County prosecutor and court commissioner in Walworth County, was sworn in Wednesday by Schroeder, the longest-serving judge in Wisconsin. Schroeder pointed out that he had known Dougvillo through his family since Dougvillo was a student at a local Catholic school, calling the new judge “talented, honorable and ethical.”
Dougvillo was elected in April as judge for the county’s Branch One, defeating Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, who had been appointed to the seat following a retirement.
At their investiture ceremonies, Dougvillo and Gabriele were sworn in before an audience of family, supporters and area judges and court officials, and presented with their robes and gavel.
Dougvillo chose to be sworn in by Schroeder. Gabriele was sworn in by retired Judge Barbara Kluka.
With the two new judges taking the bench, judicial assignments for the county will shift. Schroeder and Judge Jason Rossell will continue to preside over criminal cases, Judge Anthony Milisauskas takes over Judge Wagner’s criminal calendar, and Dougvillo will take over Benitez-Morgan’s calendar. Gabriele will preside over civil court cases, avoiding a conflict with her past role as a prosecutor.