WATCH NOW: Newly elected Kenosha County judges take up their gavels

As he presided over the investiture ceremony for newly elected Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Gerad Dougvillo, Judge Bruce Schroeder pointed out that he has known the new judge for decades.

In fact, Schroeder remarked at the ceremony, Dougvillo had taken Schroeder’s daughter to Homecoming when the two were in high school. “When he stood at the door I thought there’s a fine future judge,” Schroeder joked.

Both Dougvillo and former Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele were newly elected to the circuit court in April, with both taking office Aug. 1. Gabriele's investiture ceremony was held last week.

Gabriele, 51, takes over as judge for Branch Six. She was elected over local attorney Angela Cunningham. Both women vied for the seat vacated with the retirement of Judge Mary K. Wagner.

Dougvillo, 39, a former Racine County prosecutor and court commissioner in Walworth County, was sworn in Wednesday by Schroeder, the longest-serving judge in Wisconsin. Schroeder pointed out that he had known Dougvillo through his family since Dougvillo was a student at a local Catholic school, calling the new judge “talented, honorable and ethical.”