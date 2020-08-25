Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests, Tear gas being deployed

A curfew is in effect for eastern Kenosha County until 7 a.m. Throughout the night, the Kenosha News and Journal Times will be providing coverage of ongoing protests connected to the shooting of Jacob Blake.
9:20 p.m.
Tear gas was being used to try to disperse the crowd outside the courthouse. It was deployed after the county sheriff armored vehicle drove through the crowd.
9 p.m.
Pepper balls being shot from the ground and the roof. Volunteer grassroots paramedics are on scene helping protesters. Some protesters are trying to pull down fence in front of courthouse.
8:47 p.m.
A protest is going on outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Protesters are flipping off law enforcement and some started a small American Flag on fire in front of a fenced in Kenosha County Courthouse. There is a strong smell of marijuana.
Hundreds of demonstrators have taken to the streets in what some are calling riots in Kenosha. Rocks and bricks have been thrown, and at least one molotov cocktail being thrown has been reported, as is property damage.
The attorney says that Blake was checking on his kids in a vehicle when at least one Kenosha Police officer shot him. According to a family member, Blake survived after surgery last night. "We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful."