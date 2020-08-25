 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests, Tear gas being deployed
View Comments
topical alert top story

Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests, Tear gas being deployed

{{featured_button_text}}

A curfew is in effect for eastern Kenosha County until 7 a.m. Throughout the night, the Kenosha News and Journal Times will be providing coverage of ongoing protests connected to the shooting of Jacob Blake. 

9:20 p.m. 

Tear gas was being used to try to disperse the crowd outside the courthouse. It was deployed after the county sheriff armored vehicle drove through the crowd. 

9 p.m. 

Pepper balls being shot from the ground and the roof. Volunteer grassroots paramedics are on scene helping protesters. Some protesters are trying to pull down fence in front of courthouse. 

Volunteer medics

Volunteer grassroots paramedics are on scene helping protesters. 

 8:47 p.m.

 A protest is going on outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Protesters are flipping off law enforcement and some started a small American Flag on fire in front of a fenced in Kenosha County Courthouse. There is a strong smell of marijuana. 

There are also snipers on the courthouse roof. 

Flag burning outside Court House

Protesters burn a flag outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday evening. 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics