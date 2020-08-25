Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests, Tear gas being deployed

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A curfew is in effect for eastern Kenosha County until 7 a.m. Throughout the night, the Kenosha News and Journal Times will be providing coverage of ongoing protests connected to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

9:20 p.m.

Tear gas was being used to try to disperse the crowd outside the courthouse. It was deployed after the county sheriff armored vehicle drove through the crowd.

9 p.m.

Pepper balls being shot from the ground and the roof. Volunteer grassroots paramedics are on scene helping protesters. Some protesters are trying to pull down fence in front of courthouse.

8:47 p.m.

A protest is going on outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Protesters are flipping off law enforcement and some started a small American Flag on fire in front of a fenced in Kenosha County Courthouse. There is a strong smell of marijuana.

There are also snipers on the courthouse roof.

