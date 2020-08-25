Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests; Gunshots ring out, one 'shot in head'

People post on social media as they graffiti Black Lives Matter. People are shown on Twitter moving dumpsters. They are reportedly using dumpsters as shields.

10:34 p.m.

A small fire broke out at 58th Street and Sheridan Road, but people who were there for the protest quickly put it out with a small portable extinguisher. One said, "I don't want to see my community burn." Others are starting to break windows by hitting the plywood that was used to protect them, with force. Other protesters are trying to stop them. Tension continues to be high.

10:15 p.m.

People are being pushed North on Sheridan Road, where a type of quasi militia with guns is there trying to help protect property. Tear gas is continuing to be deployed outside the courthouse to try to clear the area.

10 p.m.

One person was reportedly injured outside the courthouse. A makeshift stretcher was created to help the person.

9:20 p.m.

Tear gas was being used to try to disperse the crowd outside the courthouse. It was deployed after the county sheriff armored vehicle drove through the crowd.