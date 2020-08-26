Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests; Gunshots ring out, one 'shot in head'

A curfew is in effect for eastern Kenosha County until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
12:00 a.m.
Gunfire rang out in Kenosha in the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. A police officer said, "lots of people shot." What exactly that means has not been confirmed. Reporters on scene are leaving the area at this time for safety.
According to a witness, who talked to a Kenosha News reporter, some guys were telling protesters to stop breaking windows of vehicles and they got mad and charged at a group of people with guns. One guy was shot in the head and appeared unresponsive. He was grabbed and rushed to the hospital that was across the street.
Same incident #Kenosha #KenoshaShooting pic.twitter.com/FpeTXSYu7f— Manipulated Media™ (@thc_media) August 26, 2020
11:30 p.m.
A reporter witnessed a man with a knife running through the crowd, getting chased. No additional information available at this time.
11:15 p.m.
Dumpster lit on fire. Law enforcement drove off and a scattered group appears to be moving back to the courthouse.
10:58 p.m.
Several violent videos of surfaced of actions going on around the Kenosha County Courthouse.
#kenosha: Police shot teargas at the group, and they responded with gunfire at the Police— TheScoop Independent Journalism (@TheScoopUSA) August 26, 2020
pic.twitter.com/SuLG1doYrf
#BREAKING: Gunmen prepare to storm the Courthouse in #Kenosha— TheScoop Independent Journalism (@TheScoopUSA) August 26, 2020
pic.twitter.com/xubudo0v6P
10:51 p.m.
People post on social media as they graffiti Black Lives Matter. People are shown on Twitter moving dumpsters. They are reportedly using dumpsters as shields.
Los vándalos toman las calles de #Kenosha, rociando grafitis en las barreras y carteles mientras continúan los disturbios.https://t.co/mi2voqgMdC pic.twitter.com/XDUGkRZZri— No Al Nuevo Orden Mundial Élite - Illuminati (@Alexsolorzanome) August 26, 2020
#kenosha#Wisconsin— Add Your Name (@4t4r11) August 26, 2020
All footage by Regg Inkagnedo pic.twitter.com/iDkTcsWL0e
10:34 p.m.
A small fire broke out at 58th Street and Sheridan Road, but people who were there for the protest quickly put it out with a small portable extinguisher. One said, "I don't want to see my community burn." Others are starting to break windows by hitting the plywood that was used to protect them, with force. Other protesters are trying to stop them. Tension continues to be high.
10:15 p.m.
People are being pushed North on Sheridan Road, where a type of quasi militia with guns is there trying to help protect property. Tear gas is continuing to be deployed outside the courthouse to try to clear the area.
10 p.m.
One person was reportedly injured outside the courthouse. A makeshift stretcher was created to help the person.
#Kenosha #Wisconsin— Add Your Name (@4t4r11) August 26, 2020
A man is injured. pic.twitter.com/QMvbM4KbIS
9:20 p.m.
Tear gas was being used to try to disperse the crowd outside the courthouse. It was deployed after the county sheriff armored vehicle drove through the crowd.
9 p.m.
Pepper balls being shot from the ground and the roof. Volunteer grassroots paramedics are on scene helping protesters. Some protesters are trying to pull down fence in front of courthouse.
8:47 p.m.
A protest is going on outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Protesters are flipping off law enforcement and some started a small American Flag on fire in front of a fenced in Kenosha County Courthouse. There is a strong smell of marijuana.
There are also snipers on the courthouse roof.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.