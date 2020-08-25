 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests; Gunshots ring out, one 'shot in head'
View Comments
topical

Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests; Gunshots ring out, one 'shot in head'

{{featured_button_text}}

A curfew is in effect for eastern Kenosha County until 7 a.m. Wednesday. 

12:00 a.m. 

Gunfire is ringing out in Kenosha in the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. A police officer said, "lots of people shot." What exactly that means has not been confirmed. Reporter on scene is leaving the area at this time for safety. 

According to a witness, who talked to a Kenosha News reporter, some guys were telling protesters to stop breaking windows of vehicles and they got mad and charged at a group of people with guns. One guy was shot in the head and appeared unresponsive. He was grabbed and rushed to the hospital that was across the street.

11:30 p.m. 

A reporter witnessed a man with a knife running through the crowd, getting chased. No additional information available at this time. 

11:15 p.m. 

Dumpster lit on fire.  Law enforcement drove off and a scattered group appears to be moving back to the courthouse. 

10:58 p.m. 

Several violent videos of surfaced of actions going on around the Kenosha County Courthouse. 

10:51 p.m. 

People post on social media as they graffiti Black Lives Matter.  People are shown on Twitter moving dumpsters. They are reportedly using dumpsters as shields. 

10:34 p.m. 

A small fire broke out at 58th Street and Sheridan Road, but people who were there for the protest quickly put it out with a small portable extinguisher. One said, "I don't want to see my community burn." Others are starting to break windows by hitting the plywood that was used to protect them, with force. Other protesters are trying to stop them. Tension continues to be high. 

10:15 p.m. 

People are being pushed North on Sheridan Road, where a type of quasi militia with guns is there trying to help protect property. Tear gas is continuing to be deployed outside the courthouse to try to clear the area. 

10 p.m. 

One person was reportedly injured outside the courthouse. A makeshift stretcher was created to help the person. 

9:20 p.m. 

Tear gas was being used to try to disperse the crowd outside the courthouse. It was deployed after the county sheriff armored vehicle drove through the crowd. 

9 p.m. 

Pepper balls being shot from the ground and the roof. Volunteer grassroots paramedics are on scene helping protesters. Some protesters are trying to pull down fence in front of courthouse. 

Volunteer medics

Volunteer grassroots paramedics are on scene helping protesters. 

 8:47 p.m.

 A protest is going on outside the Kenosha County Courthouse. Protesters are flipping off law enforcement and some started a small American Flag on fire in front of a fenced in Kenosha County Courthouse. There is a strong smell of marijuana. 

There are also snipers on the courthouse roof. 

Flag burning outside Court House

Protesters burn a flag outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday evening. 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
11

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wisconsin police shooting reignites protests
National News

Wisconsin police shooting reignites protests

Anger over another police shooting of a Black man spilled into the streets of Kenosha, Wis. and other cities for a third night. Jacob Blake, 29 is paralyzed after being shot while his children looked on. See the video and more.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics