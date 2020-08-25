Watch now: Night 3 of Kenosha protests; More fires being lit

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A curfew is in effect for eastern Kenosha County until 7 a.m. Throughout the night, the Kenosha News and Journal Times will be providing coverage of ongoing protests connected to the shooting of Jacob Blake.

11:30 p.m.

A reporter witnessed a man with a knife running through the crowd, getting chased. No additional information available at this time.

11:15 p.m.

Dumpster lit on fire. Law enforcement drove off and a scattered group appears to be moving back to the courthouse.

10:58 p.m.

Several violent videos of surfaced of actions going on around the Kenosha County Courthouse.

10:51 p.m.

People post on social media as they graffiti Black Lives Matter. People are shown on Twitter moving dumpsters. They are reportedly using dumpsters as shields.

10:34 p.m.