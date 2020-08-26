 Skip to main content
Watch now: Night 4 of Kenosha protests crowds again hit the streets
Watch now: Night 4 of Kenosha protests crowds again hit the streets

Tonight is the fourth night of ongoing protests in Kenosha, following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer. Violence has occurred throughout the last three nights, with buildings set on fire and two people killed late Tuesday night. Throughout the night, The Kenosha News and Journal Times will be providing updates.

10:15 p.m. 

A crowd of people started in Civic Center Park near the Kenosha County Courthouse, but moved north to around 52nd Street and 18th Avenue. While National Guard was being sent again on Wednesday night, they were not present where the protesters were on the city’s east side as of 10 a.m. Protesters temporarily blocked the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue. 

Protest march continues in kenosha

Protesters temporarily block the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue. 

9:30

Politician Joe Walsh urges Joe Biden to come to Kenosha:

Unconfirmed tweets from earlier in the evening:

Facebook live from Koerri Elijah:

 9 p.m.

As of 9 p.m. a curfew has been in effect for two hours in eastern Kenosha County. But it hasn’t stopped people from hitting the street.

