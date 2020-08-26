Watch now: Night 4 of Kenosha protests crowds again hit the streets

Tonight is the fourth night of ongoing protests in Kenosha, following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer. Violence has occurred throughout the last three nights, with buildings set on fire and two people killed late Tuesday night. Throughout the night, The Kenosha News and Journal Times will be providing updates.
10:15 p.m.
A crowd of people started in Civic Center Park near the Kenosha County Courthouse, but moved north to around 52nd Street and 18th Avenue. While National Guard was being sent again on Wednesday night, they were not present where the protesters were on the city’s east side as of 10 a.m. Protesters temporarily blocked the intersection of 52nd Street and 22nd Avenue.
9:30
Politician Joe Walsh urges Joe Biden to come to Kenosha:
I’ll say it again: @JoeBiden, go to Kenosha. Tomorrow. Listen to the protestors. Be a leader. Ease the tensions. Hug Jacob Blake’s mom. Hug the guy whose store was destroyed. Condemn the violence.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 27, 2020
You could lose Wisconsin if you don’t show up. Trump can’t heal. You can. Do it.
Unconfirmed tweets from earlier in the evening:
Police just rammed a black suv into a Uhaul containing food & water for peaceful protestors #Kenosha #KenoshaProtests pic.twitter.com/fqQv7wvmBs— NoB1 (@NoB1konoB) August 27, 2020
Facebook live from Koerri Elijah:
9 p.m.
As of 9 p.m. a curfew has been in effect for two hours in eastern Kenosha County. But it hasn’t stopped people from hitting the street.
