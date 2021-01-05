WATCH NOW: No criminal charges in Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

Sheskey and two other officers were called to the woman’s home after she made a 911 call saying Blake had her car keys and was attempting to leave and that he was not supposed to be at her home. Police knew when they arrived that there was a felony warrant for Blake’s arrest for a previous incident involving the same woman.

Noble Wray, the former Madison police chief brought on as an independent use of force expert to review the DCI investigation, said at the press conference that when Sheskey and the other two officers arrived at the scene, they attempted to arrest Blake, but he immediately resisted.

“It is at that point that it is on,” Wray said.

Wray said the time between when police arrived and when the shots were fired was just over one minute.

He said the officers attempted to take Blake to the ground and used tasers and other measures to try to take him into custody before, Wray said, it appears Blake grabbed a knife that he had at some point dropped on the ground. According to Wray, the widely viewed video shows police, their guns drawn, following Blake at a distance after he picked up the knife as he walks around the SUV and attempts to get inside. Blake’s children were in the vehicle.