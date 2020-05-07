Watch Now: Non-emergency surgeries being scheduled again

Non-emergency surgical procedures — put on hold for nearly two months — are being revisited and rescheduled at local hospitals.
For patients throughout the country, medically-necessary, but not life-threatening procedures including back surgery, hip replacements and hernia repair, have been on hiatus since mid-March, when hospitals put the brakes on the procedures to provide for the safety of patients and reserve hospital resources for potential victims of the pandemic.
On March 13, the American College of Surgeons recommended that hospitals “review all scheduled elective procedures with a plan to minimize, postpone or cancel electively scheduled operations” until it was deemed safe to resume these procedures.
According to the ACS and local medical providers, we are beginning to reach that point.
In its April 17 statement, the ACS issued guidelines for the resumption of non-emergency surgeries, stating, ”As the COVID-19 rates have already reached their peaks, or will do so over the next week or two (depending on location), the current focus for an increasing number of facilities is toward ‘ramping up’ to prepare for elective operations.”
Froedtert treats COVID-19 downtown
In Kenosha, Froedtert South hospitals also dialed back on non-emergency surgeries and are now preparing to resume them, according to Ric Schmidt, hospital president and CEO.
Because Froedtert South has the ability to treat COVID-19-positive and test-pending patients in its downtown Kenosha hospital, it can open up its Pleasant Prairie location for the resumption of elective surgeries.
This week, Froedtert South released a short informational video geared to its patients who have had non-emergency surgeries postponed and others who have been hesitant to schedule them.
In the six-minute video, hospital administrators and medical staff walk patients through COVID-informed pre-operative, day-of-surgery and post-op processes and safety protocols.
Susan Ventura, hospital executive vice president, describes pre-operative procedures including drive-through COVID testing done at the Kenosha hospital.
Kris Leslie, staff vice president of surgical services, outlines day-of procedures at the Pleasant Prairie hospital, reminding patients that no-visitor rules remain in place.
Staff stress COVID safety protocols in place include patient and staff temperature readings, private recovery rooms and protective equipment worn by hospital staff as established by the Centers for Disease Control and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Physicians, employees informed about video
A letter regarding distribution of the video was sent to Froedtert South physicians and employees on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
The video link was to “to be sent from physicians to patients to get ready for potential surgical procedures,” Schmidt said in a phone interview Wednesday.
The intention of the video is both to instruct patients on current safety protocols and allay fears they may have about going to the hospital, Schmidt said. “We want potential patients to know what to expect.”
The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/-bEx5FjX6tk.
Editors note: Information regarding changes to non-emergency surgery policies and procedures at Aurora Hospital was not available by press time.
