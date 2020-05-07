Watch Now: Non-emergency surgeries being scheduled again

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Non-emergency surgical procedures — put on hold for nearly two months — are being revisited and rescheduled at local hospitals.

For patients throughout the country, medically-necessary, but not life-threatening procedures including back surgery, hip replacements and hernia repair, have been on hiatus since mid-March, when hospitals put the brakes on the procedures to provide for the safety of patients and reserve hospital resources for potential victims of the pandemic.

On March 13, the American College of Surgeons recommended that hospitals “review all scheduled elective procedures with a plan to minimize, postpone or cancel electively scheduled operations” until it was deemed safe to resume these procedures.

According to the ACS and local medical providers, we are beginning to reach that point.

In its April 17 statement, the ACS issued guidelines for the resumption of non-emergency surgeries, stating, ”As the COVID-19 rates have already reached their peaks, or will do so over the next week or two (depending on location), the current focus for an increasing number of facilities is toward ‘ramping up’ to prepare for elective operations.”

Froedtert treats COVID-19 downtown