WATCH NOW: Officials give update on redevelopment plans for Uptown area

The affordable housing piece to the overall project, which is expected to meet the needs of incomes that range from 30% to 80% of the area median income, is significant on several levels, Antaramian said.

With a federal ban on evictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic expected to end next month after a number of extensions by President Biden, many are anticipating what could be a serious housing issue across the nation.

And while Antaramian didn’t want to get into “what ifs,” he did say the Uptown Lofts project will hit a number of housing targets that should meet the needs of many.

“I never try to guess with what’s going to happen with this housing market, because it’s an extremely hot housing market right now,” he said. “From the perspective of the community, if any neighborhood is going to prosper, you need different levels of income in those neighborhoods.

“You want to make sure everybody has the ability to be there. It will be all different incomes, not any one income entity. I think that’s very important for the community.”

Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, the former congressman and legislator and lifelong Kenosha County resident, agreed with Antaramian’s assessment on the need for affordable housing.