WATCH NOW: Officials give update on redevelopment plans for Uptown area

All systems appear to be a go for a multi-million dollar housing development in the Uptown District of Kenosha.
But there’s much more on the horizon.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian was joined Friday morning by several state officials and developers for the planned Uptown Lofts, which is expected to break ground this fall with an eye on completion in 2022.
The plan was first unveiled last November in the wake of the destruction and riots in Uptown following the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake — and since that time, it has progressed to not only include 107 apartments and townhomes, but also include 20,000-square-feet of retail space in the area on 63rd Street between 22nd and 23rd avenues.
Funding for the project, listed at $25 million in a press release by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, will be aided by not only the City of Kenosha, but also through state and federal housing tax credits for $886,000 that was announced by Gov. Tony Evers in April.
The project is led by Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan and includes Dane County-based developer, Gorman and Company, along with Milwaukee-based real estate development and investment company, One 5 Olive.
Gorman also was the developer behind The Stella boutique hotel development in Downtown Kenosha.
“Kenosha is on the verge of a huge number of different projects that are happening, and they’re exciting,” Antaramian said. “We’re looking at our community and saying, ‘What can we do better? How can we improve the quality of life for the people of Kenosha?’
“But most important, what can we do to make sure our young people have an opportunity to stay in Kenosha, to grow in Kenosha, an opportunity to know that there is a future and they can be part of that future in Kenosha, that they don’t have to go somewhere else?”
That the media event Friday was held in the former Brown National Bank Building, 2240 63rd St., wasn’t by coincidence.
Antaramian said he’s hopeful that representatives from the city’s colleges and universities — UW-Parkside, Carthage, Herzing and Gateway Technical — soon will take up residence in the building and the neighborhood, along with other yet-to-be-announced plans.
“It’s a combination of nonprofits and different (other entities), some employment, some getting young people ready for employment, some with the colleges and (vocational) techs to get kids to where they want to go for educational purposes,” he said. “This building will be that kind of a hub that will be bringing in a lot of things.”
Housing to meet needs
The affordable housing piece to the overall project, which is expected to meet the needs of incomes that range from 30% to 80% of the area median income, is significant on several levels, Antaramian said.
With a federal ban on evictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic expected to end next month after a number of extensions by President Biden, many are anticipating what could be a serious housing issue across the nation.
And while Antaramian didn’t want to get into “what ifs,” he did say the Uptown Lofts project will hit a number of housing targets that should meet the needs of many.
“I never try to guess with what’s going to happen with this housing market, because it’s an extremely hot housing market right now,” he said. “From the perspective of the community, if any neighborhood is going to prosper, you need different levels of income in those neighborhoods.
“You want to make sure everybody has the ability to be there. It will be all different incomes, not any one income entity. I think that’s very important for the community.”
Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, the former congressman and legislator and lifelong Kenosha County resident, agreed with Antaramian’s assessment on the need for affordable housing.
“Nothing would work without affordable housing,” Barca said. “We hear all the time from CEOs the trouble and challenges of finding workers. The workers, many times can’t find affordable housing.
“This project is just going to be just so very important for our community.”
From a retail perspective, it was previously reported in May by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance that two businesses destroyed by the riots, La Estrella Supermarket and The Uptown Restaurant, have already committed to filling two of the retail spots in the development.
According to plans, which have yet to be officially approved, the grocery store would more than double in size, from 4,500 to 10,118-square-feet, while the restaurant, proposed at 2,577-square-feet, would grow by nearly 900-square- feet.
Looking ahead
With the one-year anniversary of the riots that left most of Uptown in ruins from a summer ago quickly approaching — along with the ongoing effects of the pandemic — Antaramian said he feels confident the community is continuing to heal.
But he knows there’s also work ahead on several fronts before the healing will be complete.
“I think we’re moving forward,” Antaramian said. “I think, like any other community, we have to work to do, and we’re going to do that. We are continuing to talk with folks, and we’ll keep conversations open.”
Antaramian pointed to the recent unveiling of the Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution, a new community group that has been launched to try and combat gun violence, racial disparities and safety in Kenosha as one such example.
“It’s a new program that we’re helping to put together and be supportive of,” he said. “Do we have a ways to go? Absolutely. But we have a lot of people who are working very hard. The community is coming together to work together and solve a lot of this. Not everyone will be happy. That’s just part of the process.
“But everyone who wants to have a voice has had an opportunity to have that voice, and that to me is very important.”