WATCH NOW: Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee speaks of her experiences in student Q&A at Lincoln Park

The visit was topped-off by a photo shoot, with each student clambering for an autograph and a photo with the woman ranked among the all-time greatest athletes, which Joyner-Kersee happily obliged.

Own foundation works with children

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, which she established in 1988, has its own afterschool programs, and Joyner-Kersee said she has plenty of experience talking with children.

“Young people are the same, no matter where you go,” Joyner-Kersee said. “I try to get on their level.”

Joyner-Kersee said she hoped to show kids how much they can achieve through hard work, and to go beyond the glamour that might surround her as a former Olympic athlete.

“I hope to convey commitment, setting goals,” Joyner-Kersee said, “to show that I’m no different than them.”

The unique opportunity was the idea of Cameron Swallow, a teacher with the Teen Achievers program. Swallow said she had heard through her husband John Swallow, Carthage College president, that Joyner-Kersee would be visiting Kenosha to give the keynote address for the Carthage Homecoming and Family Weekend.