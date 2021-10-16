WATCH NOW: Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee speaks of her experiences in student Q&A at Lincoln Park

Olympic track and field gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee had a busy schedule during her four day visit to Kenosha.
Yet she found time to include a special session Friday with students of the YMCA Teen Achievers program at the Orbiletti Center in Lincoln Park.
The new afterschool program available for students at Lincoln and Mahone middle schools is sponsored by Jockey, offering academic assistance, social learning and teamwork exercises.
Program director Devin Johnson said getting to speak with Joyner-Kersee was “an awesome opportunity” for the students.
“That’s a unicorn,” Johnson said. “It holds a lot of weight.”
One-on-one with kids
Joyner-Kersee sat down with the students, talking with them about times when they’d struggled or overcome barriers. They questioned her about her career as an Olympian, and the difficulties she faced.
“There’s a lot of sacrifice,” Joyner-Kersee said, “but I never lost sight of what I wanted to do.”
Initially shy, the students warmed up to their famous guest. They asked about nutrition, advice on getting in shape, and her experiences traveling to other countries for competitions.
“That’s why I wanted to sit down, have a conversation with them,” Joyner Kersee said, “I’m so glad I came, and I look forward to coming back.”
The visit was topped-off by a photo shoot, with each student clambering for an autograph and a photo with the woman ranked among the all-time greatest athletes, which Joyner-Kersee happily obliged.
Own foundation works with children
The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation, which she established in 1988, has its own afterschool programs, and Joyner-Kersee said she has plenty of experience talking with children.
“Young people are the same, no matter where you go,” Joyner-Kersee said. “I try to get on their level.”
Joyner-Kersee said she hoped to show kids how much they can achieve through hard work, and to go beyond the glamour that might surround her as a former Olympic athlete.
“I hope to convey commitment, setting goals,” Joyner-Kersee said, “to show that I’m no different than them.”
The unique opportunity was the idea of Cameron Swallow, a teacher with the Teen Achievers program. Swallow said she had heard through her husband John Swallow, Carthage College president, that Joyner-Kersee would be visiting Kenosha to give the keynote address for the Carthage Homecoming and Family Weekend.
Despite her already busy schedule, Joyner-Kersee made time to visit the students, something that Swallow said she greatly appreciated.
“I feel great,” Swallow said, “I think it’s a wonderful example of a community working together.”