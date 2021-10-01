WATCH NOW: On the road with Orson Welles and blister beetles

When you set out to visit all the national parks in the United States, you realize, early on, that you’ll never be finished.
And that’s a great thing.
The National Parks Service keeps adding new sites to the list, and places you may have visited years earlier — like the Gateway Arch in St. Louis — are later elevated to national park status.
That’s how I found myself at the Gateway Arch Visitor Center a few weeks back, adding another stamp to my National Park Passport book.
In all, we visited nine states. Here are some notes from the road:
Still the one: As I moved through the Gateway Arch security line, one of the guards noticed my Kenosha Kingfish T-shirt and said, “Kenosha, home to Orson Welles.” Yes, I told him, and also home to Daniel J. Travanti and Mark Ruffalo. No matter how many years pass, however, Hollywood legend Welles still reigns supreme.
Spooning: In the Gateway Arch gift shop, two young people jumped for joy upon finding — the spoon display! I assumed no one collected those souvenirs in 2021, but for every item, there’s a fan.
Masks? We don’t need no stinkin’ masks! Even when we went into places with “masks required” signs prominently posted on doors, face coverings were few and far between.
Wisconsin connection: At the Oklahoma City National Memorial, we met a park ranger from Wisconsin. Our first clue was when she talked about going to college in “The Point,” following up with predictions for this year’s Packers season.
Is this a museum — or just a lot of stuff? We passed several tiny museums, dedicated to everything from prairie grass to barbed wire, we wonder if the term “museum” is being used too broadly. I do know there are so many Route 66 museums, I could open the Museum of Route 66 Museums.
Holy heckling! Apparently, we haven’t been celebrating Christmas correctly. Las Posadas is a Santa Fe festival held each year on Dec. 15. Innkeepers and devils(!) perch on top of buildings ringing the city’s plaza and heckle the Holy Family as they and an entourage of hundreds seek shelter. Who knew Christmas should resemble a night in a comedy club? (It ends happily, with cookies and hot cider served at the Palace of Governors.)
Christmastime all the time: Also in Santa Fe, “Christmas” means you like your food with a mix of red and green chiles, with no elves, stockings or reindeer involved.
Stop trying to kill us: It’s not enough that wherever you go hiking in Arizona, there are numerous signs warning of rattlesnakes. We also encountered swarms of blister beetles. Not only do they bite, they can ooze venom, too. Yikes.
Same state, better climate: We were reminded what a huge difference a higher elevation makes when we went from a scorching 109 degrees at Saguaro National park in the Sonoran Desert near Phoenix to a pleasant 77 degrees in Flagstaff, Ariz. (And no blister beetles in sight!)
Cacti? Cactuses? While most people use “cacti” as the plural for cactus, the AP Stylebook says it’s “cactuses.” And we always give AP the final word.
Late bloomers: Towering saguaro cactuses can live up to 200 years. Good thing, too, since they don’t produce their first arms — don’t call them branches unless you want a stern correction from a ranger — until age 50. Until then, they are tall desert sticks.
Packers fans. They’re everywhere: In Sunset Crater National Monument near Flagstaff, we met a woman from Franklin, just up the road here. And all she wanted to talk about was Green Bay’s faceplant against the Saints to open the season. Meanwhile, we were surrounded by nature’s splendor.
Not all mysteries can — or should — be solved: A persistent visitor to Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico just couldn’t accept “we don’t know” as an answer while he asked a park ranger repeatedly what various ancient cave carvings mean.
Why flutes rule: Pecos Pueblo in New Mexico was a huge village, home to thousands before the Spanish arrived in the 1500s. And daily village life involved the playing of bone flutes. Nothing mentioned in the park literature about trumpets! (Can you tell I play the flute?)
Grammar lessons for everyone: Judging by the many menus and billboards we read during the trip, the apostrophe is our most misunderstood punctuation mark.
Elevator land: Is it a state law in Kansas that every town must be dominated by a grain elevator — or does it just seem that way?
Hello, gorgeous: After visiting a lot of hot, dry, dusty places, I came home and immediately blew a grateful kiss to Lake Michigan. Never take fresh water for granted.
