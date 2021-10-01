WATCH NOW: On the road with Orson Welles and blister beetles

Wisconsin connection: At the Oklahoma City National Memorial, we met a park ranger from Wisconsin. Our first clue was when she talked about going to college in “The Point,” following up with predictions for this year’s Packers season.

Is this a museum — or just a lot of stuff? We passed several tiny museums, dedicated to everything from prairie grass to barbed wire, we wonder if the term “museum” is being used too broadly. I do know there are so many Route 66 museums, I could open the Museum of Route 66 Museums.

Holy heckling! Apparently, we haven’t been celebrating Christmas correctly. Las Posadas is a Santa Fe festival held each year on Dec. 15. Innkeepers and devils(!) perch on top of buildings ringing the city’s plaza and heckle the Holy Family as they and an entourage of hundreds seek shelter. Who knew Christmas should resemble a night in a comedy club? (It ends happily, with cookies and hot cider served at the Palace of Governors.)

Christmastime all the time: Also in Santa Fe, “Christmas” means you like your food with a mix of red and green chiles, with no elves, stockings or reindeer involved.