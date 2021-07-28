WATCH NOW: Once a pop-up, Blue House Books expanding into its own Downtown storefront

That’s exactly what has happened, she said, as she’s come to know her customers and tailor her store — and events like a recent “book and wine pairing” gathering — to Kenosha’s community of readers. For every book she orders for the shop, Jacquest said, she has a reader or group of readers in mind.

Readers responding

“The best all around indie bookstore you could ask for,” one reviewer wrote online. “If they don’t have it, they’ll order it. If you can’t go get it, they’ll deliver. You want to listen to it instead of read it? You can buy audio books through Blue House on libro. Incredibly welcoming and charming, diverse selection, kid friendly, family friendly, and easy to get to. The owner is invested in the community and the people.”

Jacquest said she has found the Kenosha community has embraced the idea of having an independent bookstore in the community, which has been without a local shop offering new books, for more than a decade.

“Book people are the best people. We get so excited about sharing books, about what is coming out, about our favorite authors … to have a place to share that enthusiasm has been amazing,” Jacquest said.

