WATCH NOW: Once a pop-up, Blue House Books expanding into its own Downtown storefront

Four years ago Samantha Jacquest opened Blue House Books on folding tables at street-sale pop-ups, with the dream of someday moving into a brick-and-mortar store.
In the years since, Jacquest has been realizing that dream, first with a “micro bookstore” in a narrow room at the Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. The shop was so tiny her entire inventory could slip into a closet when the room was needed for events.
Last September, she moved into a larger store — still inside the Creative Space building but with its own entrance at 5615 Seventh Ave. In that larger space, she was able to leave her day job and open the shop full time for the first time.
Now Jacquest is ready to expand Blue House Books again, this time to its own storefront at 5915 Sixth St. She hopes to make the move in September.
Jacquest, 28, said her bookstore dreams have turned out to be not just what she hoped “but so much better.”
“I never thought things would move this quickly. The plan was to stay in (the Seventh Avenue) space for two to three years, and I’m already moving after only a year,” she said.
When she launched her pop-up store she hoped to one day have a shop that was a gathering space for book lovers, a place where people could share their love of literature.
That’s exactly what has happened, she said, as she’s come to know her customers and tailor her store — and events like a recent “book and wine pairing” gathering — to Kenosha’s community of readers. For every book she orders for the shop, Jacquest said, she has a reader or group of readers in mind.
Readers responding
“The best all around indie bookstore you could ask for,” one reviewer wrote online. “If they don’t have it, they’ll order it. If you can’t go get it, they’ll deliver. You want to listen to it instead of read it? You can buy audio books through Blue House on libro. Incredibly welcoming and charming, diverse selection, kid friendly, family friendly, and easy to get to. The owner is invested in the community and the people.”
Jacquest said she has found the Kenosha community has embraced the idea of having an independent bookstore in the community, which has been without a local shop offering new books, for more than a decade.
“Book people are the best people. We get so excited about sharing books, about what is coming out, about our favorite authors … to have a place to share that enthusiasm has been amazing,” Jacquest said.
Having a store where customers can browse and chat, seek recommendations or share them, has made her shop a destination for many local readers who are looking for something more than ordering the latest bestseller online.
“The whole point is making the books experience social,” she said. “A lot of people think of reading as a solitary experience, and it can be and sometimes you need that. But it can also be a social experience, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”
Kiva loan
As the business has grown, Jacquest said, she and her shop have become part of the community in a way she has found both unexpected and heartening.
She recently sought a $15,000 loan for her expansion through the online crowdsourcing microloan site Kiva.
“Rather than just being crowdfunding, this is actually loans,” she said. “I wasn’t comfortable just asking people to give me that amount of money; I wanted to be able to pay it back.”
To qualify for a loan, a request must get contributions from 30 people within the loan seeker’s circle within 30 days. After that threshold is met, the request goes out to anyone in the world who is open to making contributions through the Kiva loan program.
“I was really worried we weren’t going to make it,” Jacquest said, fearing she would not meet the 30-person threshold.
But her first contribution came in at $500. “Within a few hours we had already met that requirement of 30 people and within 24 hours we were fully funded. It was crazy. I was overwhelmed,” she said.
The tentative date for opening in the larger shop is Sept. 19, although the opening is dependent on the renovation and installation of custom shelving.
Whatever the exact date, Jacquest is looking forward to continuing to build Blue House Books as a gathering space and a “happy place” for book lovers who have embraced her as part of their community.
The new, larger store will allow her to expand her inventory, Jacquest said, but also to have additional space for events.
Book events — from author signings to children’s story times to classes — are a key part of her plan to make her shop a community gathering space.
“This has become so much more than (just another business) for so many people,” she said. “I never would have expected the passion from customers, not just for the books themselves but for me and the business in general. It’s been amazing to see that, and I feel like this is what I was meant to do. This absolutely feels like it has been the right choice for me, and it’s been amazing.”