WATCH NOW: One transported to hospital after vehicle strikes building after crash
WATCH NOW: One transported to hospital after vehicle strikes building after crash

Kenosha police responded to a two-car crash at the corner of 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. A gold vehicle then struck the building, while the other, a white vehicle, traveled up a curb near the structure, according to Emma McCarthy, a resident of the area who called 911 immediately after collision.

“It happen very fast. I saw the car hit the house and bounce a little back and then the white car just kept rolling up (the curb), but didn’t hit the house,” she said.

She said a woman, who was in the white vehicle, was taken away by ambulance. Neither her injuries nor condition was immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

