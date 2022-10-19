WATCH NOW: Ongoing debate over `Homegoing' leads to increased demand for novel, formation of `banned' book club

Interest over the novel “Homegoing” has soared in recent weeks after the book’s recommendation was called into question by a local elected official.

While County Board Supervisor Tim Stocker objected to its graphic content depicting the brutality of slavery, Yaa Gyasi’s award-winning novel appears to be flying off the shelves at local libraries and at least one independent book store.

It’s probably not what he had intended, but for Joan DeVries, one of dozens of Kenosha residents who has read the book, the recent discourse and discord over whether government can control what the public reads has spurred increased readership. And for that, she’s thankful.

“In the meantime, I’d like to thank you for boosting the sales of the book and the readership because I know a lot of people that have read it now,” DeVries told Stocker at Tuesday’s County Board meeting. “It is a great book. If you find it offensive, close it.”

For independent book store owner Samantha Jacquest of Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha, the debate over what is now considered a “challenged” book has led to a greater demand for the title.

“Things have been going great here. And, when stuff like this comes out, we get lot of appreciation from the community that there is a store out there fighting back on things like this,” said Jacquest. The store owner celebrated Blue House Book’s second anniversary as a “brick and mortar” outlet on Sept. 18, the start of the American Library Association’s observance of “Banned Book Week.” The store is located at 5915 Sixth Ave. A.

Since Oct. 11, when she first posted about the debate over “Homegoing”, she has sold out of the all 15 of the initial copies she ordered. About a dozen more are on the way and should be available before the end of the week, she said.

The fracas over “Homegoing” has also led to the formation of a banned book club with a group of her customers.

“And, this is going to be their first book,” she said.

Technically, the book is not banned, but is considered challenged, according to American Library Association terms, Jacquest said.

“But for the purpose of banned book clubs … banned and challenged usually get lumped together,” she said.