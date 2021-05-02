WATCH NOW: Opening day at Twin Lakes Farmers' Market draws 1,000 visitors to stands, petting zoo, pony rides

TWIN LAKES — Four-year-old Isabella Mendia giggled as she chased around goats of all sizes inside a pen at the small animal petting zoo held at the Twin Lakes’ Farmers’ Market, which opened for the season on Sunday.

“She loves them,” said her father Bernie Mendia of Twin Lakes, who was there with his wife, Emmily and their daughter. “We saw the stands and wanted to come check it out and then we saw the animals and we had to come.”

The Mendias are regulars at the market.

“It’s a chance to support the community and come out and buy local, you know? Buy local art. We buy all of our vegetables from all the farm stands around town,” he said.

The farmer’s market was started in 2019 by organizer Kim Adcock, owner of Adcock Farm and Co., with just a few of vendors outside her boutique at 213 S. Lake Ave.

Since then the market has grown a lot.

In addition to the 25 to 30 vendors, from handmade art and clothing to specialty foods and produce, the market, which has now expanded into the village’s Downtown, featured pony rides, and, of course the petting zoo.

