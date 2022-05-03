WATCH NOW: "Operation Art Strings" at Kenosha's Anderson Arts Center

There's a very special collection of guitars on display at the Anderson Arts Center this month.

They aren't making music, however, but have been transformed into works of art.

It's all part of Operation Art Strings, a fundraiser for Guitars for Vets.

The organization -- with chapters across the country, including in Kenosha -- provides veterans with free guitar lessons and, when they complete those lessons, a free guitar.

"We also offer support to the veterans," said Tori Einhorn, director of the Operation Art Strings program. "They get therapy through the music lessons and a sense of community."

Einhorn, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in 2018 with a degree in art, was "always interested in working with unusual art mediums," she said while showing off the guitars at Anderson. Also, "my dad was a veteran, and this is a way I can give back to that community."

Guitars for Vets, Einhorn said, "is always growing and is always open to adding new chapters. We have more than 100 chapters in 40 states and are even international now, with chapters in Australia and Great Britain."

Einhorn not only coordinates the art guitar shows around the country, but she also has two pieces in the local exhibit: "Alien Invasion" and "Ethereal Resonance."

New life for guitars

The guitars at Anderson -- which are done in different styles and include acoustic and electric guitars -- were created by artists in Wisconsin and from across the country.

Operation Art Strings started "as a way to use donated guitars that weren't suitable for playing," Einhorn said. "Some guitars had cracks in their necks or other issues and work better as artwork than as instruments."

The artists get creative even with guitars in poor condition, she said.

"We have a guitar that is almost totally smashed in front, and I'm working with an artist who will create a miniature village inside of it. We also have an artist doing a felting technique on a guitar. I try to get as many different art mediums involved as possible."

Working on Operation Art Strings "has been a really cool experience," Einhorn said. "We transformed more than 80 guitars in 2021, and we're hoping to do more this year. It's been really busy."

Madeline Marzec, the Anderson Arts Center's administrator, said the guitars -- on display in the first-floor library -- "have drawn lots of interest from people. They're exquisite."

Marzec said Operation Art Strings "is good for the veterans, and it's good for the artists involved, too. They're happy to get a chance to help out this organization."

Having the guitars at Anderson "is a much better way to see them," Marzec said. "There are photos of the guitars on the Guitars For Vets website, but you really should see them in person. The pictures don't do them justice.

"We're thrilled to have the guitars here," she added. "It's something unique, and we're happy to be involved."

At Civil War Museum

Coming up: On May 21, to celebrate Armed Forces Day, Operation Art Strings will have a program at Kenosha's Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., art guitars will be on display at the museum, and from noon to 4 p.m., veterans from the Guitars for Vets program will perform throughout the afternoon.

