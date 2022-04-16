WATCH NOW: Operation Easter Bunny delivers the holiday goodies to children in the heart of Kenosha

Children in communities in the heart of Kenosha got a special holiday visitor Saturday, as the Easter Bunny left them Easter gifts on Saturday morning.

Operation Easter Bunny -- organized by Uptown Kenosha Inc. and the Kenosha Police Department -- boasted dozens of volunteers who took to the streets parade-style to deliver Easter baskets that were filled with candy and toys.

The original event was started in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic by local KPD "Officer Friendly" Tyler Cochrah and Officer Jeff Wamboldt.

“Everything was canceled because of COVID (in 2020), and all the kids were upset, ” said Cochran.

The duo was able to find an Easter Bunny costume last minute and paraded around communities for a few hours on that Easter weekend.

Fast forward to 2022, and the event has expanded exponentially. This year the group received enough donations to make baskets for up to 400 children, almost doubling last year's reach.

“It’s really good for the community where everyone can come together,” said Cochran.

Krista Mauer, president of Uptown Kenosha Inc., has been a part of the event for the past two years.

“Last year at this time the kids were virtual (in school), so we just wanted to spread the love through the Easter Bunny,” said Mauer.

Mauer has witnessed the event grow and only sees it getting bigger in years to come.

“I perceive it to get bigger and better every year,” said Mauer. “There are a lot more people involved.”

The event is a collaboration among Uptown Kenosha Inc., the Kenosha Police Department, First Student Bus Company, and members of the Tremper High School, Reuther High School and Indian Trail varsity basketball teams.

For Maurer, a teacher in Kenosha, says the event helps build relationships among residents within the communities the event serves.

Asked what the event means to her, Mauer said it's most important “Making sure that no child goes without during the holidays, and making sure that we are building trust with our kiddos.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.