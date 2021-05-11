WATCH NOW: Organic farm in Wheatland to offer overnight stays where visitors can experience slower, quieter pace of life

Paul and Marisa Maggio, owners of Starry Nights organic farm on Highway KD in Wheatland, are welcoming people to stay with them and experience life on the 140-acre farm.

“We hope to provide a place for people to slow down, disconnect and plug into nature,” Paul said.

For select weekends this summer, the couple is offering overnight stays in a private, one-bedroom apartment with a patio that overlooks the pasture.

Marisa said guests “can dive into farm life as much or as little” as they are comfortable and their experience will be determined by their “own pace, rhythm and interests. For some, that could mean helping with chores and for others it could be just going for a walk in the pastures to see the cows.

The apartment is located in the lower level of the couple’s newly constructed, net zero energy, modern farmhouse – built on the same footprint as the historic home it replaces, with salvaged materials incorporated throughout. The apartment can sleep five comfortably and has a large kitchen.