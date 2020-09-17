WATCH NOW: Organizations partnering for Sunday food drive

The need for nonperishable food and other daily essentials is a continuous one.
But in times of crisis — like COVID-19 and the civil unrest that has rocked the city the last several weeks — there’s many more people who need some assistance.
Enter the Kenosha Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, and you have the right ingredients for the Kenosha community to come together once again.
The Piggly Wiggly, 7600 Pershing Blvd., is hosting a food drive in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent de Paul from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Donations prior to the event can be brought straight to St. Vincent, 7531 30th Ave., and on Sunday visitors will find a box truck in the parking lot outside of Piggly Wiggly.
In addition, the grocery store has a donation barrel inside, where people can drop off food. Cash donations are also welcomed.
“We’re just trying to collect as much food as we can,” St. Vincent Manager Lisa Roberts said. “... We’re trying to replenish our shelves. I’m not able to obtain the food that we were able to obtain during COVID. Everybody was donating at that time as well — corporations, companies, local people.
“Now I’m having a little bit of trouble obtaining this food. The Knights of Columbus have stepped in and offered to do a food drive so we can (fill) our shelves. We’re just trying to get a hold of a lot of nonperishable food so we can continue our mission.”
Roberts said there have been a number of impromptu food distributions made to the Uptown area, which was devastated by rioters in the wake of the shooting.
On Wednesday, a team from St. Vincent handed out 48 boxes of food, she said.
“We’ve been up there three or four times already, and the need is huge,” Roberts said. “The people are so grateful and thankful. You can see that people really need it.”
Being able to do their part to help those in need fills Roberts and the rest of the staff with a great sense of accomplishment, she said, especially in these difficult times for so many people.
“It’s really truly amazing,” Roberts said. “COVID was something new and something we had never experienced before. It was almost like a shocking situation. That was a huge learning curve.
“Then to have all the unrest and destruction in Kenosha, to be able to help people in Uptown, especially, really touches the hearts of everybody. ... It’s really, really touching.”
High demand
Roberts said the need for food spiked throughout the ongoing pandemic then began to flatten a bit until the events that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.
“We were always open,” Roberts said. “I actually worked more during COVID. We were fortunate to be able to do that. “When COVID happened, our demand just skyrocketed. We had to man it full-time. No one was denied, everybody was taken care of that called or showed up.”
Roberts said the store remained open six days a week for the brunt of the pandemic. And now with the unrest in the city, along with what appears to be a bit of an unknown future as the situation plays out, the demand again has increased.
“On the tail end of COVID, things started to kind of go down and level out again, and then we had the whole ordeal that’s happened with the unrest and rioting,” she said. “That really spiked us up again.”
Roberts said the Journey Church’s Disaster Relief Team reached out, and the two have begun a partnership that has added nine or more pallets of food that is distributed on Saturdays.
That drive a week ago helped 175 people.
In addition, through a partnership with the Feeding America organization, a drive-through food drive continues to be held each Wednesday. The average distribution for that drive is about 150 people, Roberts said.
“They send us six pallets of food,” she said. “We break it down and hand it out. We just make them all the same and break it all down.”
Still growing
Roberts has been with St. Vincent for two years, and in that time she said there’s still rapid growth in what the food pantry can offer the public.
Back then, the pantry was dry with just “some” food cans on the shelves, but since then a cooler and two freezers have been added to help stay up with demand.
And even that room is getting a little tight.
“We’ve really been able to expand our operation and actually have outgrown our pantry,” Roberts said. “We’re looking at some new solutions as far as how can we expand even more.”
