WATCH NOW: Organizations partnering for Sunday food drive

Roberts said there have been a number of impromptu food distributions made to the Uptown area, which was devastated by rioters in the wake of the shooting.

On Wednesday, a team from St. Vincent handed out 48 boxes of food, she said.

“We’ve been up there three or four times already, and the need is huge,” Roberts said. “The people are so grateful and thankful. You can see that people really need it.”

Being able to do their part to help those in need fills Roberts and the rest of the staff with a great sense of accomplishment, she said, especially in these difficult times for so many people.

“It’s really truly amazing,” Roberts said. “COVID was something new and something we had never experienced before. It was almost like a shocking situation. That was a huge learning curve.

“Then to have all the unrest and destruction in Kenosha, to be able to help people in Uptown, especially, really touches the hearts of everybody. ... It’s really, really touching.”

High demand

Roberts said the need for food spiked throughout the ongoing pandemic then began to flatten a bit until the events that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.