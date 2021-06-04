WATCH NOW: Original Red Witch sailing for New York; renamed Red Witch 2 to launch in Kenosha harbor today

Work on the ship

There has been plenty of work to get the vessel ready, Reed said.

“We are restoring the boat according to traditional methods,” Reed said. “Basically, cotton has to be weaved into seams of the boat. First, we had to take the old cotton out. The new cotton goes in, and then you paint over that to keep that in place.”

From there, a seam compound is put onto the boat, Reed said. The concept is the wooden frames are sealed by the cotton, which allows the frames to move.

Reed said the plan is to launch this weekend, but that is dependent on how the ship responds to the work that’s been completed.

“A wooden boat needs time to swell,” he said. “We’ll stay (in the marina) for two or three days. Assuming that everything is proceeding well, then we can move on. If not, then it has to be lifted again and any problems have to be addressed.”

The entire boat was stripped and will be repainted in its original colors, with black below the water line, red above the water line and white for the final piece. The ship itself can hold 49 passengers, Reed said.

Naming it Red Sea