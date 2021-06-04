WATCH NOW: Original Red Witch sailing for New York; renamed Red Witch 2 to launch in Kenosha harbor today

Southport Marina in Downtown Kenosha currently is home to both the original Red Witch lake vessel and the newly named Red Witch 2.
But not for long.
The Red Witch 2, known by its former name the Jakab, is preparing to relaunch on Lake Michigan in Kenosha today, while the original Red Witch, under new ownership, will depart soon for the East Coast.
Andrew Sadock owns the Jakab, and on April 8 sold the original Red Witch, soon to be named the Red Sea, to New York partners Nasanel Reed and Yitzy Geisinsky.
Reed and a crew feverishly were at work on their proposed Red Sea to prepare for its departure to New York, which should happen any day.
Owning a ship of his own has long been a dream, Reed said, who also has been a captain for four years That’s the seat he’ll take when the ship leaves for its 14- to 16-day trip to New York.
“We saw an advertisement,” he said. “We were looking for a schooner with a certificate of inspection to carry passengers for commercial purposes, and that’s our plan. I’ve been thinking about this business for quite a long time. It’s the culmination of quite a lot of planning. I’m also very excited that it’s up here on the Great Lakes. I grew up on a boat around the Great Lakes. We did a lot of cruising. I’m going to be retracing a lot of steps of my youth.”
Work on the ship
There has been plenty of work to get the vessel ready, Reed said.
“We are restoring the boat according to traditional methods,” Reed said. “Basically, cotton has to be weaved into seams of the boat. First, we had to take the old cotton out. The new cotton goes in, and then you paint over that to keep that in place.”
From there, a seam compound is put onto the boat, Reed said. The concept is the wooden frames are sealed by the cotton, which allows the frames to move.
Reed said the plan is to launch this weekend, but that is dependent on how the ship responds to the work that’s been completed.
“A wooden boat needs time to swell,” he said. “We’ll stay (in the marina) for two or three days. Assuming that everything is proceeding well, then we can move on. If not, then it has to be lifted again and any problems have to be addressed.”
The entire boat was stripped and will be repainted in its original colors, with black below the water line, red above the water line and white for the final piece. The ship itself can hold 49 passengers, Reed said.
Naming it Red Sea
As for the new name? There’s definitely a meaning behind it, Reed said.
“We’re bringing the boat to New York and are going to be doing day tours and private cruises in New York harbor, and our niche audience will be the religious and Jewish community, so ‘Red Sea’ fits in with that,” he said.
The focus for the Red Sea is on New York for the moment, but Reed said he wouldn’t count out a possible trip back here for the Kenosha community to enjoy the vessel as well.
In the time he’s been here, Reed said the community has been helpful in this new venture.
“I’ve been overwhelmed with the generosity and the kindness of the people here,” he said. “It’s been really fantastic. I’ve met a lot of great people who have helped in all sorts of ways and have been very kind about it.”
The newly named Red Sea was created based on an 1830s design as a cargo-carrying vessel, while the Jakab originally was designed in 1907. The Jakab is a former America’s Cup racer that specializes in speed.
According to its website, redwitch.com, the Red Witch 2 will be sailing in Kenosha until September and is available for a number of private events. Ticket prices and more information on that vessel can be found on the website.